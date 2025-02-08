How to get Scrap Metal in Blox Fruits

Of all the different materials found in Blox Fruits, Scrap Metal is among the most common. This resource is found abundantly across the three Seas featured in this open-world RPG. You can make use of this material for various crafting and upgrading purposes, making it a crucial part of the gameplay loop. It’s important to know how to acquire this item reliably so that you can amass it at a moment’s notice.

This guide gives you the rundown on Scrap Metal, its acquisition, and usage to help you understand more about this material.

Getting Scrap Metal in Blox Fruits

Scrap Metal drops from enemy mobs (Image via Roblox)

Scrap Metal is a common drop from numerous enemy types. This makes it so that playing through the game normally is enough to collect plenty of the material. You can only carry 99 of the item, after which any excess items are discarded. So, be sure to use them before continuing the grind for the material.

Most commonly, Scrap Metal can be obtained by killing regular enemy mobs that populate the different Islands across the three Seas. An easy way to grind is to visit an early Island looking for weaker foes and grab plenty of Scrap Metal in return.

Beginners may start farming the material on Starter Island. In contrast, veterans will find it more convenient to take on tougher enemies found in the Second or Third Sea.

Scrap Metal uses

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Scrap Metal is used as a crafting material for one recipe: the Volcanic Magnet. You will need 10 pieces of Scrap Metal to make the magnet, along with 15 Blaze Ember. Other than this, the material is used for upgrading swords and guns.

In total, you can upgrade 21 swords and four guns using Scrap Metal in tandem with other resources. Here’s a complete list of weaponry that can require the material for upgrades:

Bisento sword

Cursed Dual Katana

Dark Dagger

Dragonheart sword

Dual Flintlock guns

Dual-Headed Blade

Flail

Fox Lamp sword

Gravity Blade

Hallow Scythe

Koko sword

Longsword

Magma Blaster gun

Midnight Blade

Pipe

Pole (First Form)

Pole (Second Form)

Refined Slingshot

Rengoku sword

Saber

Shark Anchor

Spikey Trident

Trident

Triple Katana

Venom Bow

In total, you require 427 Scrap Metals to upgrade all the weapons in this list and craft one Volcanic Magnet.

FAQs

What is the most common source of Scrap Metal in Blox Fruits?

The most common source of Scrap Metal is the regular enemy archetype. Defeating this will give you a chance to grab the material.

What is Scrap Metal used for in Blox Fruits?

Scrap Metal is used to craft the Volcanic Magnet and upgrade several swords and guns.

Is Scrap Metal a rare resource in Blox Fruits?

No, Scrap Metal is abundantly available across the three Seas in Blox Fruits.

