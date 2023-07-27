How to get the Shoulder Maple in Roblox Playprints World

Obtaining the Shoulder Maple in Roblox Playprints World is a rewarding experience that involves some investigation, effort, and engagement with the game's community. The Shoulder Maple represents the player's achievements and provides a touch of class to their avatar's design, making it a popular item among Robloxians.

To get the Shoulder Maple, gamers must discover and collect 10 new red aura stickers. Players have to enter the realm of Playprints, go on exciting missions, and get the Shoulder Maple - an item that will undoubtedly set them apart from other Robloxians.

Acquiring the Shoulder Maple in Roblox Playprints World

Players must follow the steps below to claim the Shoulder Maple:

Launch the game and connect to the server.

To obtain the first two stickers, visit the Forgotten Forest portal.

After obtaining the two stickers, use the "Return Home" button to teleport back to the lobby.

To find the following three stickers, you must go through the Shimmer Lagoon portal.

Collect the first sticker at the river's bottom, then use the "Jump" ability to climb to the top of the rock in the river's center and look for the second sticker.

After obtaining the third sticker, hit the "Return Home" button to teleport back to the lobby.

To find the following two stickers, you have to travel via the Sandy Flats portal.

After collecting the two stickers here, teleport back to the lobby using the "Return Home" button again.

Finally, to collect the last three stickers, go through the Magic Falls portal.

Use the "Shrink" ability to get through the crevice at the back of the spawn.

Use the "Jump" ability to get on top of the mountain and collect the 10th and final sticker.

After collecting all of the stickers, players should receive the Shoulder Maple item. However, it glitches out sometimes, so they might need to rejoin the game if that happens.

What is Playprints World?

Playprints World is a graphically exquisite virtual environment that exists within the renowned online game platform Roblox. This immersive environment offers a wealth of intriguing activities, missions, and mini-games for players to partake in.

Set in a bright and ever-changing terrain, Playprints World challenges explorers to collect tokens, perform missions, and discover hidden treasures. They can form new friendships and collaborate with others to conquer problems while enjoying the gameplay and interacting with NPCs.

Playprints World has a wonderful aesthetic, but its success can also be attributed to players earning unusual goods such as the Shoulder Maple. The realm promises limitless hours of fun and adventure, making it a popular destination for Roblox players worldwide.

In conclusion, the quest for the Shoulder Maple in Playprints World promotes social interaction, creativity, and smart thinking. Players are encouraged to immerse themselves in the adventure and create memorable experiences. The Shoulder Maple will serve as a bright symbol of their victories within the ever-expanding Roblox universe.