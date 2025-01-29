How to get Soul Robe in Jujutsu Infinite

The Soul Robe in Jujutsu Infinite is armor that can be worn to gain stat buffs for your in-game avatar. If you fancy wearing solid black apparel, this robe is just what you need. Being an elusive piece of armor, you will need to grind indefinitely to acquire it. However, it is worth the effort considering the stats it offers.

If you tend to depend on your technique during battle, the Soul Robe can do wonders. Let's look at how to unlock the Soul Robe in the game.

How to unlock Soul Robe in Jujutsu Infinite

In this Roblox title, you can get the Soul Robe after defeating the Soul Curse boss. This creature can be fought by accessing the "Bosses" area in the main hub. While it is locked initially, you can unlock the Soul Curse boss after reaching level 180 or above. Once the said milestone is achieved, go to the Bosses area and select this boss fight.

Beat the Soul Curse to get Soul Robe (Image via Roblox)

After defeating the Soul Curse, you will obtain chests that could drop the Soul Robe. Since it is a Special Grade item, the chances of obtaining this item on the first try are low. Hence, you will need to make multiple attempts before acquiring this item.

If you're having a hard time finding the Soul Robe, consider using consumables like Vials to boost your luck. Otherwise, you could also increase the difficulty setting to improve your chances of obtaining it.

Apart from the Soul Robe, you can get the following items after beating the Soul Curse boss:

Split Soul

Soul Robe

Soul Stitched Pants

Soul Face Stitches

Transfigured Human

Craft Soul Robe using 100 Transfigured Humans (Image via Roblox)

You can also craft the Soul Robe by using 100 Transfigured Humans in the Crafting area. It is a guaranteed drop by beating the Soul Curse. Once you have accumulated 100 Transfigured Humans, go to the "Crafting" area and switch to the Soul Curse tab. From there, you can get the Soul Robe and the Soul Stitched Pants for 100 and 50 Transfigured Humans, respectively.

All Soul Robe stats in Jujutsu Infinite

Here are the stat buffs you get after equipping the Soul Robe:

Health : +0

: +0 Strength : +0

: +0 Technique : +95.3

: +95.3 Effect: Unlocks the Soul Resonance move. It is a guard-breaking move that applies stackable transfiguration on the opponent. You can use the Black Flash move to make the stacked transfiguration explode and cause additional damage.

The Soul Robe is a decent choice for PvE battles; however, it isn't that great in PvP matches. It gives you zero additional health and strength so you can't spam punches or take some from the enemies.

FAQs

How do I get the Soul Robe in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can get the Soul Robe as a Special Grade drop after beating the Soul Curse boss.

How do I unlock the Soul Curse in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can unlock Soul Curse after reaching level 180 in this experience.

How do I get the Soul Stitched Pants in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can get the Soul Stitched Pants from the chest after defeating the Soul Curse boss.

