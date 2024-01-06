How to get Squishmallows x Rodry-Shoulder Pal in Roblox H&M Loooptopia

Fans of free UGCs can bolster their collection by completing straightforward quests in Roblox H&M Loooptopia to snag the limited edition Squishmallows x Rodry-Shoulder Pal and other goodies in the H&M Loooptopia world. To obtain this UGC, you have to be quick because the Shoulder Pal is limited, with only 10,000 available. Let's dive in!

Unveiling the Squishmallows x Rodry-Shoulder Pal in Roblox H&M Loooptopia

Here's how you can get the Squishmallows x Rodry rewards for free in Roblox H&M Loooptopia

Here are the steps you need to follow to obtain all the Squishmallow x Rodry rewards for free:

Step 1 - Firstly, you need to find Lola the Unicorn on the map. In the image, she's hanging out in front of a pink and white striped tower next to a blue railing. Scout the location to find Lola. Once found, click on her, and voila. A pop-up will appear, and you can collect your 500 Loop coins and 100 XP.

Firstly, you need to find Lola the Unicorn on the map. In the image, she's hanging out in front of a pink and white striped tower next to a blue railing. Scout the location to find Lola. Once found, click on her, and voila. A pop-up will appear, and you can collect your 500 Loop coins and 100 XP. Step 2 - Now, this step is a trick that is reserved only for tech-savvy Robloxians among us. If you want to get your hands on those rewards pronto, you can change the date on your computer to the next day. So, if it's January 5, jump to January 6. This nifty move unlocks the next day's rewards without waiting for the 24-hour timer.

Now, this step is a trick that is reserved only for tech-savvy Robloxians among us. If you want to get your hands on those rewards pronto, you can change the date on your computer to the next day. So, if it's January 5, jump to January 6. This nifty move unlocks the next day's rewards without waiting for the 24-hour timer. Step 3 - Navigate to the Squishmallows collab area keep your eyes peeled for Hans the Hedgehog, and click on him. The image that pops up will show him in front of a tower with a yellow door and a rainbow in the sky. Now you must find Hans, click on him, and claim your free Rodry backpack.

Navigate to the Squishmallows collab area keep your eyes peeled for Hans the Hedgehog, and click on him. The image that pops up will show him in front of a tower with a yellow door and a rainbow in the sky. Now you must find Hans, click on him, and claim your free Rodry backpack. Step 4 - If you want to speed things up, then you can change your computer's date to January 7 instead of January 6 this time to unlock the next day's rewards, which include the free UGC you've been eyeing and once you've done that, reopen the game.

If you want to speed things up, then you can change your computer's date to January 7 instead of January 6 this time to unlock the next day's rewards, which include the free UGC you've been eyeing and once you've done that, reopen the game. Step 5 - Now, you must head back to the Squishmallows collab area, locate Cameron the Cat, and interact with him. Upon interacting, an image will pop up when Cam, the cat, stands in front of an orange-colored leaf among green trees. Now, you must find him on the map, click on him, and obtain the free UGC by completing the purchase (for free, mind you) and bask in the glory of your newly acquired Rodry limited UGC Shoulder Pet.

What is Roblox H&M Loooptopia all about?

Upon jumping into the vibrant world of H&M Loooptopia, your avatar takes center stage as you unleash your creativity via fashion. In the game, you can design your clothes and elevate your looks with accessories, dance moves, music tracks, and so much more. You can also join forces with friends to trade fashion finds or click stylish selfies together.

That concludes our guide to obtaining all the rewards in the Squishmallows x Rodry collab in Roblox H&M Loooptopia.

