How to get Stingers in Bee Swarm Simulator

Bee Swarm Simulator is a highly popular Roblox game that lets players take care of bees and complete a variety of objectives. Throughout your journey, you will need numerous items that will either give you a boost or help you craft another item. The Stinger is one such item that most players look for in the game thanks to its usefulness.

If you too are wondering where to collect this item from, then this guide will come in handy. We will tell you how to collect Stingers in the game with ease.

Where can you obtain Stingers in the Bee Swarm Simulator

There are various ways to obtain Stingers in Bee Swarm Simulator (Image via Bee Swarm Simulator Wiki)

There are multiple ways one can obtain Stingers in the game. Some of these methods are easy to follow while others could be slightly challenging. You can follow one of the following methods if you wish to upgrade your bees using Stingers and are looking to obtain the item:

Trending

Defeat the Rogue Vicious Bees

Obtain it as a rare drop from Rage Aphid, Armored Aphid, scorpion, or spider

Earn it as a Stack Reward

Capture Commando Chicks

By offering a present

Defeating Rogue Vicious Bees

Summon the Rogue Vicious Bees by going to a field and staying near a Spike.

Visit the field during nighttime for the best result.

Use a night bell to successfully summon the bees.

If you're defeating the bees for the first time, they will drop anywhere from 1-20 stingers.

Capturing Commando Chicks

Capturing Commando Chicks gives you a specific number of stingers.

Receive 1 Stinger for capturing 3 chicks.

Receive 3 Stingers for capturing 12 chicks.

Receive 10 Stingers for capturing 30 chicks.

Receive 10 Stingers for capturing 40 chicks.

Earn Stingers by applying stickers to Sticker Stacks

Receive 3 Stingers from Coiled Snake.

Receive 10 Stingers from Cyan Hilter Sword.

Receive 3 Stingers from Flying Brave Bee.

Receive 3 Stingers from Tough Potato.

Receive 10 Stingers from Tough Wailing Cry.

Receive 5 Stingers from Dark Flame.

Receive 3 Stingers from Walking Stick Nymph.

You can also earn Stingers by giving presents

Receive 10 Stigers by giving a present to Panda Bear.

Receive 25 Stingers by giving a present to Stick Bug.

Also check: All the weapons and their locations in The Time of Ninja

Some other ways to collect Stingers in the game

Collecting Stingers is worth the trouble in the game (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the previous methods, you can use other means to obtain stingers in the game. These methods are relatively easy and will get you an inventory full of Stingers in no time:

You can offer Battle, Clover, Spider, Cactus, and some other items at the Wind Shrine to get Stingers in return.

Spend 10 tickets at the Stinger Shop to purchase one Stinger.

You can receive Stinger as a rare drop in the Cactus Field from the leaves.

You can sometimes get Stinger as a gift from Cub Buddy.

You can earn Stinger by winning the Mega, Night, or Extreme Memory Matches.

At the Wind Shrine, you can donate 10 or less ant passes for a good number of Stingers.

If you grow Red Clay Planter in Clover Field, Spider Field, and Cactus Field, you will receive 10 Stingers. However, do note this has a 2-week cooldown.

You can get Stingers by harvesting the Planters in the Cactus Field or Rose Field.

Sometimes, the developer also adds codes that reward you with Stingers if you redeem them.

Also check: All the Traits in Anime Simulator

FAQs about Bee Swarm Simulator

What is the use of Stingers in the Bee Swarm Simulator?

You can use this item to craft reveal recipes as well as obtain Vicious Bees.

Does defeating Rogue Vicious Bees give Stingers in Bee Swarm Simulator?

Yes, defeating this enemy gives you Stingers.

Can you get Stinger from redeeming codes in Bee Swarm Simulator?

The developer sometimes adds codes that can give you Stingers in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024