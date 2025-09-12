How to get Superhuman in Blox Fruits

As you progress through your adventure in Blox Fruits, you will encounter a variety of special fighting styles that empower you to the utmost. While in the Second or Third Sea, you will come across Superhuman, a powerful style with special moves that can decimate your opponents with ease. You must master four specific fighting styles and approach the Martial Arts Master NPC to get the style.

Ad

Superhuman is a great option for mid-game players, featuring skills that help you extend combos quite effectively. Read on to find out how to get it and what it’s capable of in Blox Fruits.

Getting Superhuman in Blox Fruits

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Superhuman requires you to raise the Mastery levels of the Dark Step, Electric, Water Kung Fu, and Dragon Breath fighting styles to 300 or higher. Here’s how you can get these styles:

Ad

Trending

Dark Step: Available for 150,000 Cash from the Dark Step Teacher in Pirate Village.

Available for 150,000 Cash from the Dark Step Teacher in Pirate Village. Electric: Available for 500,000 Cash from the Mad Scientist in Skylands.

Available for 500,000 Cash from the Mad Scientist in Skylands. Water Kung Fu: Available for 750,000 Cash from the Water Kung Fu Teacher in the Underwater City.

Available for 750,000 Cash from the Water Kung Fu Teacher in the Underwater City. Dragon Breath: Available for 1,500 Fragments from Sabi in the Kingdom of Rose.

You can raise Mastery levels by defeating enemies across the game world. More powerful enemies reward you with greater amounts of Mastery, so targeting bosses and raid bosses is usually a great way to farm it.

Ad

After you reach the required Mastery level, you can buy Superhuman from the Martial Arts Master for 3,000,000 Cash. You can find the Martial Arts Master on the Snow Mountain in the Second Sea or the Castle on the Sea in the Third Sea.

Godhuman is the successor to Superhuman, being its superior in every way. Find out all about it using this guide.

Superhuman moveset

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Superhuman’s moveset consists of three special moves, which are bound to the Z, X, and C keys by default. These moves are Beast Owl Pounce, Thunder Clap, and Conqueror Gun, which are unlocked at 110, 220, and 330 Mastery levels, respectively.

Ad

Here’s what these moves do:

Beast Owl Pounce: Advancing rush move that doubles as a traversal tool. High travel distance.

Advancing rush move that doubles as a traversal tool. High travel distance. Thunder Clap: AoE clap with a ring-like effective area around the user. Bypasses Instinct.

AoE clap with a ring-like effective area around the user. Bypasses Instinct. Conqueror Gun: Advancing rush move with high knockback and damage.

While it is less effective than Godhuman, Superhuman can be a great interim fighting style for players still working their way up to the Third Sea. It can be quite effective in PvP, and its moves are well-suited for grinding enemy mobs as well.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Blox Fruits

How do I unlock Superhuman in Blox Fruits?

Superhuman can be purchased from Martial Arts Master for 3,000,000 Cash after reaching level 300 Mastery in Dark Step, Electric, Water Kung Fu, and Dragon Breath.

Is Superhuman worth getting in Blox Fruits?

As a mid-game fighting style, Superhuman is a great option that will hold you over until you get Godhuman.

Ad

How do I get Mastery levels for fighting styles?

Mastery levels for fighting styles can be attained by fighting and defeating enemies across the game world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025