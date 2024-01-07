How to get the Takeshi Castle Big Logo and Pyrun in Roblox Takeshi's Castle

With the new update that includes the thrilling Flying Mushroom stage, Roblox has invited players to take on the challenges of Takeshi's Castle in the virtual world. Players can race against other rivals as they enter this quirky realm, traverse exciting stages, and try to win the final boss confrontation. They can also test their skills on thrilling obstacle courses and see how they rank globally in the lobby.

In addition to the main gameplay, Takeshi's Castle constantly releases new free limited user-generated content (UGC) like the limited Takeshi Castle Big Logo and the Pyrun logo to keep the experience engaging. The Roblox community has introduced unique components associated with these specific additions, thus improving the entire gaming experience further.

Players can take part in many stage fights in the game to defeat the bosses and compete with friends to get a higher spot on the leaderboard. The other exciting element is the collection of free limited items that can later be traded for other interesting items or can also be sold for more Robux.

Acquire the Takeshi Castle Big Logo and Pyrun in Roblox Takeshi's Castle

Takeshi's Castle Big Logo

Active players can follow these easy steps to easily acquire this limited UGC in the game:

Start by loading the official Roblox website on Google Chrome and log in using your username and password. Enter the game's name in the search tab at the top of the screen. Now the game's thumbnail should be visible. Click on it and visit the game's home page. Click on the green play button now to launch the game and wait for your avatar to be summoned in the common area. Now head straight to the pink portal to start a game. Complete at least 100 stages to get this free UGC. Upon completing the stages, come back to the lobby area and click on the Challenges logo on the right-hand side of the screen. Claim the free item and add it to your inventory.

Players can equip the free limited item immediately from the inventory.

Pyrun logo

Players can acquire another limited back logo item while trying to acquire the above-mentioned UGC item. While clearing the game stages, players have to complete an additional quest. The steps are explained below:

Players need to get to the last stage after completing the first three stages called Swift Hand Cards, Bridge Ball, and Now You See Me. Players need to win the last stage, Cart battle, 15 times to complete the quest.

The stages are not easy and will likely take a lot of time. Hence, players must have the patience to complete each game.

How to equip the free item?

These sought-after items remain in the player's Roblox account, allowing them to equip or unequip the item at will. Players can follow these steps:

Log in to the official Roblox account. Click on the hamburger icon on the top left-hand side of the screen. Now click on the Avatar option to visit the Avatar Editor page. The free items in the game are back items, so click on the Accessories option to select all the back items that they have collected over time. The final step is to click on the item's thumbnail to equip the item.

Players can follow the same steps and unselect the item's thumbnail to unequip the item.