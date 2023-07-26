Roblox Cartoon Network Game On is one of the metaverse titles that can induce a nostalgic feeling in players. This is because the gameplay and environment are based on some of the most popular new-age Cartoon Network series. You can explore the map and engage in mini-games to earn in-game rewards and resources. You can also participate in Super-Fan Quiz (mini-game) to test your knowledge about famous cartoon shows.

There are special accessories and avatar clothes that can be acquired in the in-game store and by participating in event challenges. This month, the special Teen Titan Go Head - Raven and Gumball Glasses are up for grabs. Players can refer to this article to collect exclusive limited-edition items.

The collectibles are based on Raven, Teen Titans superhero, and The Amazing World of Gumball in Roblox Cartoon Network Game On

How to get the Teen Titan Go Head - Raven in Roblox Cartoon Network Game On?

Players must follow these steps to claim the free Raven headpiece:

Launch the game and connect to the server.

Once inside the game's server, walk straight from the spawn point.

You will see two small treasure chests in the middle of the path.

A hologram of Raven's head will be spinning on the left chest.

Approach the chest and press the interact button to activate the timer.

A 24-hour timer will appear above the chest.

Wait for the timer to get over to receive the headpiece.

After the timer runs out, launch the game and open the chest to acquire the Raven headpiece. You can find the newly obtained item in your in-game inventory.

How to get the Gumball Glasses in Roblox Cartoon Network Game On?

You can obtain the Gumball Glasses in Roblox Cartoon Network Game On by following the steps listed below:

Launch the game and enter the server.

Walk next to the chest near the Raven chest.

Your character has to be at or above Gumball level 10 to open the chest.

You can gain levels by collecting Gumball Tokens and completing challenges(mini-games) in the Gumball zone on the map.

After reaching level 10, go near the Gumball chest and open it to acquire the Gumball Glasses.

Tips to earn Gumball XP in Roblox Cartoon Network Game On

One can keep track of the Gumball experience via the small UI that appears on the right side of the screen when collecting the Gumball Tokens. Visit Elmore and other places on the map to collect Tokens.

Additionally, keep an eye on the XP machine and use it to collect XP. This machine will refill automatically; hence you can avoid grinding to level up. Furthermore, you can participate in the Void mini-game to earn a lot of XP within a short span of time.

The Void mini-game requires you to complete a parkour race to earn XP. This mini-game features a multiplayer gameplay where you must battle it out with other players on the server.

The first to reach the finish line will earn 55 XP, while the second and third place will be granted 45 and 35 XP, respectively. Even if you finish the last, you will be rewarded with 15 XP. Don't leave the mini-game during the challenge; you won't receive any XP.