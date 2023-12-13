How to get Tim's Puck Beret in Roblox Tim Hortons Town

If you're a fan of a hot cup of joe from Tim Hortons cafes, then you may fall in love with Roblox Tim Hortons Town. In this title, you can embark on a frosty adventure at the Tim Hortons Power Play Arcade. This is where you can experience icy landscapes, wield a hockey stick in your hand, and go on a thrilling quest to unlock the elusive Tim's Puck Beret.

This guide explains the complete process of obtaining this item in Tim Hortons Town.

Complete guide to obtaining Tim's Puck Beret in Roblox Tim Hortons Town

Game on at the Power Play Arcade

Once you've logged into the game, you have to head towards the Tim Hortons Power Play Arcade because that is where the action will unfold. Grab your trusty hockey stick and brace yourself for some frozen fun. The Power Play Arcade offers Frozen Frenzy, Slapshot Showdown, and Puck Putt.

To obtain the Tims Puck Beret, you’ll need to conquer the Puck Putt minigame and earn the Hat Trick Badge. This might sound easy, but obtaining it is not going to be an easy task by any means. To get the badge, you have to ace all five holes in under nine shots.

To make this task a bit easier, you can use a glitch. To use it, you have to first turn on Shift Lock in your in-game settings. If it's not on by default, you can enable it by hitting the Esc key and going to Options.

Also, set your Camera Mode to Follow because that helps when you're moving around the putt-putt course. This setting can be found right below Shift Lock.

Once the aforementioned options are enabled, you have to start the Puck Putt minigame and press the Shift key on your keyboard before the countdown hits zero to move freely around the golf course. This will help you ace all five holes more easily and earn the Hat Rick Badge.

Once you've aced the Roblox Puck Putt challenge with the help of the handy glitch, it's time to claim your reward. To get it, you have to head to the leaderboard and use the vending machine.

Only 10,000 copies of this User-Generated Content (UGC) are available. This number might sound like a lot. However, in the vast Roblox Metaverse, Tim's Puck Beret is likely to vanish quicker than a snowflake in a sauna. That is why you should try to get it as soon as possible.

