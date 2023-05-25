How to get Unusual Authority Badge and Area 51 Zombie Skin in Roblox Bear

Roblox Bear is one the most played survival-horror games in the metaverse. Players are assigned as either innocents and or a killer bear, who must hunt down the former to triumph. Meanwhile, the others must beat the clock and survive to win the match. The high-tempo gameplay has garnered the game over a whopping 258 million visits on Roblox.

Since the title's launch, several new skins and badges have made their way into the gameplay. This month, the exclusive Area 51 Zombie Skin and Unusual Authority Badge are up for grabs.

Individuals can get their hands on the exclusive skin and badge within a matter of minutes. Interested players can refer this article to add the aforementioned virtual items to their inventories.

Roblox Bear: Get into Area 51 map to acquire Area 51 Zombie Skin and Unusual Authority Badge

Robloxians are advised to follow the easy steps featured below to obtain the skin and badge within a few minutes:

Start the Roblox game and log into the server (You can host your own private server).

Once inside the server, stand on the Area 51 map stand.

After the map vote is complete, you will be teleported to the Area 51 map. You will spawn as the killer bear inside a room next to a small cheese block.

Get out from the corner and go straight, where you will see a room filled with silver-colored blocks. Walk to the end of the room.

A stack of big crates will be seen. Start climbing on the crates to enter the tunnel.

Jump above the crates to get out of the underground base (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Reach the end of the dirt tunnel (It will only take a few steps).

You will reach the upper floor of the base.

Turn left and you will see a small door. Walk to it to reach the terrain area.

The exit door of the base (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

There is a small red-themed vent screen. Go next to it and hop on the ledge above it.

Now, you have to reach the top of the mountain (Jump on multiple ledges in the same direction of the vent).

Avoid falling down from the ledge when climbing the mountain (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

After climbing the mountain, you will see an alien (NPC).

There is a small blue square next to the alien, click it.

The alien standing on top of the mountain (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Now jump down from the mountain (You won't receive any fall damage).

A broken truck will be visible, go near it to find a broken door opposite to it.

Walk through the door and get close to the illuminating white pod. You will be transported to the inner part of the base.

Walk to the right side of the hall. Sprint towards the end and walk into the open room on the left side.

A green-colored toxic liquid will be in the middle of the hallway.

There is a small room next on the left side of the toxic liquid. Walk inside it, and activate the red-themed teleporter pod.

The green zombie inside the glass capsule (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

You will be transported to a metal-themed room. In the corner, you can see a green zombie inside a glass capsule.

Go near it and interact with it to get the zombie skin.

After collecting the skin, you can go back to the main lobby and equip it from their in-game inventories. Additionally, you will receive the Unusual Authority Badge in Roblox Bear.

