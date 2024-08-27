How to get and use Crystal Essence in Weak Legacy 2

Update 1 of Weak Legacy 2 has introduced several fresh features and a special currency called Crystal Essence. While Yen is the main currency for transacting in this Roblox title, Crystal Essence is extremely difficult to find and is said to have a unique purpose. Finding this resource is difficult for both new and veteran players.
Read on to learn how to find a Crystal Essence in Weak Legacy 2 and its uses.
Where to find Crystal Essence in Weak Legacy 2
Complete Dungeons
Dungeons is a type of challenge added in the latest update. In this challenge, you will have to survive 25 waves of enemies while difficulty increases with each wave. There's a Dungeon close to the starting village but you will have to be Level 250 or beyond to access it. Plus, it requires three players to begin. If you meet both of these conditions, here's where you can find the Dungeon:
- First of all, go to the starting village and stand on its main gate.
- From there, keep moving in the left direction until you find a ramp going upwards.
- Walk on that ramp and you will enter a settlement called the "Little Village." There, you will find the Dungeon that you can complete for several rewards including a Crystal Essence.
Use Codes
Besides completing the Dungeon, you can redeem codes to get rewards like a Crystal Essence. At the time of writing, you can redeem the code UPDATE1CRYSTALESSENCE to get a free Crystal Essence. Make sure to redeem this code quickly as it will expire soon.
How to Use Crystal Essence in Weak Legacy 2
As of now, Crystal Essence can only be used for purchasing Ascetic Blaze. For those who don't know, it's a fighting style that can only be learned from the Ascetic Blaze Trainer. You can find it on the left side of the starter village area. He is standing right next to a house.
To learn the Ascetic Blaze fighting style, give the following items to the trainer:
- 500k Yen
- One Crystal Essence
- 200 Demon Horns
- Complete one quest
Note that you need to be on Level 500+ to learn this move. Once you have completed the above requirements, you will get the Ascetic Blaze fighting style. You will get access to the following moves through this fighting style:
- Flash Flame: Teleport a few meters away while leaving a fire blast in the previous location.
- Triple Head Spin Kick: Hit an opponent with multiple kicks enhanced with firepower.
Apart from the above moves, your normal punches and kicks will be enhanced with fire.
