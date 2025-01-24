How to get and use the Dark Fragment in Blox Fruits

The Dark Fragment in Blox Fruits is an important material required for multiple purposes. Not only do you need it for crafting and upgrading various items but also for obtaining the Sanguine Art fighting style. This Mythical rarity item is very elusive as is not readily available in the surroundings. To obtain it, you must beat the Darkbeard boss fight.

For a new player, summoning the Darkbeard and obtaining the Dark Fragment in Blox Fruits is like climbing Everest. To make this task easier, here's a guide that explains everything about the Dark Fragment.

How to get the Dark Fragment in Blox Fruits

The Dark Fragment

As mentioned earlier, you can get the Dark Fragment by beating the Darkbeard in this Roblox title. To defeat the Darkbeard, you must first spawn him using a Fist of Darkness. You can obtain this item from the Second Sea by using the following methods.

Has a 2.5% chance of getting dropped by a Sea Beast.

Spawns in a treasure chest in the Second Sea every four hours.

The Darkbeard boss

After finding the Fist of Darkness, go to the Dark Arena in the Second Sea. You can find the Dark Arena next to the Ice Castle Island. In the middle of the Dark Arena, you will find an altar where the Fist of Darkness can be used. Once used, the Darkbeard will summon with a server-wide message saying "The power of darkness has been unleashed."

Once the Darkbeard spawns, you can defeat him to get rewards like 50,000 Beli, 1,500 Fragments, and a Dark Fragment. Remember, the Darkbeard is a level 1000 boss, so you must be on an equal or higher level to defeat him. His moves mostly include long-range attacks, so you can avoid them by moving out of the way. However, you must be agile because the Darkbeard moves quickly.

How to use the Dark Fragment in Blox Fruits

You can use the Dark Fragment to craft, upgrade, and obtain the following items:

Obtain the Sanguine Arts fighting style from Shafi, Tiki Outpost. Offer him a Leviathan Heart, 20 Demonic Wisps, 20 Vampire Fangs, 2 Dark Fragments, 5000 Fragments, and 5,000,000 Beli.

Craft the Skull Guitar using 1 Dark Fragment, 500 Bones, 250 Ectoplasm, and 5,000 Fragments.

Craft the Leviathan Crown using 1 Dark Fragment, 10 Leviathan Scale, and 5 Electric Wings.

Upgrade the Dark Blade using 1 Dark Fragment, 15 Dragon Scale, and 10 Magma Ore

Upgrade the Dark Dagger using 1 Dark Fragment, 8 Dragon Scale, and 10 Scrap Metal

Upgrade the Triple Dark Blade using 25 Dark Fragment, 99 Dragon Scale, and 99 Magma Ore

Upgrade the Bazooka using 1 Dark Fragment, 15 Dragon Scale, and 10 Magma Ore

Upgrade the Dragonstorm using 1 Dark Fragment, 15 Dragon Scale, and 10 Magma Ore

Upgrade the Skull Guitar using 1 Dark Fragment, 15 Dragon Scale, and 10 Magma Ore

FAQs

How do I get the Dark Fragments in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Dark Fragments by defeating a boss enemy called the Darkbeard.

What does a Dark Fragment do in Blox Fruits?

The Dark Fragment can be offered to Shafi to learn the Sanguine Art fighting style. Moreover, it is used to upgrade and craft various other items.

Will I lose the Dark Fragment after dying in Blox Fruits?

No, you will not lose the Dark Fragment after dying in this experience.

