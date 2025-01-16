How to get and use Dimensional Finger in Jujutsu Infinite

The Dimensional Finger in Jujutsu Infinite appears as a mysterious item that you unlock while playing the game. Unlike most items, this one can't be used to craft anything at the Crafting station. Alas, it's difficult to figure out what to do with the Dimensional Finger unless you are on a higher level. This doesn't mean you should be bound with suspense until you level up.

This article explains how you can get the Dimensional Finger to use it in the future. To help you understand this item better, we have also mentioned its use cases.

How to get the Dimensional Finger in Jujutsu Infinite

The Dimensional Finger (Image via Roblox)

The only way to get the Dimensional Finger in this Roblox title is by playing the main storyline of this game. There are storyline NPCs found in the open-world map where you can teleport using the warp "J" button. Once you are there, interact with the main quest NPCs and complete their tasks. In exchange, you may get rewarded with the Dimensional Finger.

You will get your first Dimensional Finger in Shijo Town's level 30 quest, which requires you to defeat the Rogue Sorcerer. After defeating them, the storyline NPC will reward you with a Dimensional Finger. However, you won't be able to use it then, as its purpose is to serve players on a much higher level.

How to use the Dimensional Finger in Jujutsu Infinite

Use the Dimensional Finger to enter the rift (Image via Roblox)

While exploring the villages, you may have come across various shiny rifts or portals. To get to the other side of the portal, you will require a Dimensional Finger. It should be noted, though, that doing so requires you to be on level 60 or above. Hence, make sure to level up quickly so you can use the Dimensional Finger to enter the rifts.

Inside the rifts, you will find various Cursed Spirits and other enemies that are hostile towards you. Your objective will be to take them down, and in exchange, you can earn several rewards like cash, XP, Keys, Cursed Tools, and so much more. Thankfully, most portals require only one Dimensional Finger to enter.

That being said, the Dimensional Finger has a completely different purpose than most items like the Demon Fingers. You can't use it to obtain boosts, trade with other players, exchange items at the Curse Market, or craft an item.

FAQs

What does the Dimensional Finger do in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Dimensional Finger is used to enter the Rifts scattered across the open-world map.

How do you get the Dimensional Finger in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can get the Dimensional Finger by completing the storyline quests in this experience.

Can you get the Dimensional Finger from the Curse Market in Jujutsu Infinite?

No, you can not get the Dimensional Finger from the Curse Market.

