How to get and use Fish Tail in Blox Fruits

While playing Blox Fruits, you will have the opportunity to create your character from scratch. Not only does this include selecting an ideal weapon or fruit, but also the fighting style. The Godhuman is one of those fighting styles that you might want to switch to in the later parts of this game.

The process of learning it is fairly straightforward until it asks you to collect rare items like the Fish Tail. This is one of the items that you need to offer to the Ancient Monk so he helps you become a Godhuman. Since you need the item, here's a guide that explains how to get a Fish Tail in Blox Fruits.

How to get a Fish Tail in Blox Fruits

The Fishman Warrior (Image via Roblox)

To get a Fish Tail in this Roblox title, you will have to beat aqua-themed mobs found in the First and Third Sea. For your reference, we have mentioned the list of enemies that drop this item below.

Fishman Warrior: Located in Underwater City, First Sea.

Fishman Commando: Located in Underwater City, First Sea.

Fishman Lord: Located in Underwater City, First Sea.

Fishman Raider: Located in Floating Turtle, Third Sea.

Fishman Captain: Located in Floating Turtle, Third Sea.

The above enemies have a random chance of dropping the Fish Tail, so you might have to defeat them multiple times for the prize.

How to use a Fish Tail in Blox Fruits

Ancient Monk's location (Image via Roblox)

As previously discussed, a Fish Tail is needed to acquire the Godhuman fighting style from the Ancient Monk. You can find him inside a tree next to the Musketeer camp on Floating Turtle Island. The entrance of the tree is located at its lower-middle back. Upon interacting with the Ancient Monk, you can offer him the following items to learn the Godhuman fighting style.

5,000 Fragments

5,000,000 Beli

20 Magma Ores

20 Fish Tails

10 Mystic Droplets

10 Dragon Scales

It should be noted that you can get the Godhuman fighting style only if you have 400+ Mastery on Electric Claw, Sharkman Karate, Death Step, Dragon Talon, and Superhuman fighting styles.

Apart from the above, Fish Tail is also required to upgrade the following weapons in this game.

Dual-Headed Blade: 12 Fish Tail and 10 Scrap Metal

Pipe: 12 Fish Tail and 10 Scrap Metal

Pole (2nd form): 15 Fish Tail, 10 Mystic Droplet, and 12 Scrap Metal

Shark Anchor: 10 Fish Tail, 5 Mystic Droplet, and 50 Scrap Metal

Twin Hooks: 10 Fish Tail, 8 Mini Tusk, and 20 Leather

Cannon: 5 Fish Tail, 5 Magma Ore, and 5 Leather

Magma Blaster: 10 Fish Tail and 10 Scrap Metal

Musket: 5 Fish Tail and 5 Leather

FAQs

Where to find the Fish Tail in Blox Fruits?

You can find a Fish Tail by defeating enemies like Fishman Warrior, Fishman Commando, Fishman Lord, Fishman Raider, and Fishman Captain.

What is the Fish Tail used for in Blox Fruits?

A Fish Tail is needed to acquire the Godhuman fighting style and upgrade some weapons.

What is the rarity of the Fish Tail in Blox Fruits?

A Fish Tail is an uncommon material in this experience.

