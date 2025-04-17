How to get and use the Hellfire Torch in Blox Fruits

You can unlock one of the best races in Blox Fruits - the Ghoul race, as soon as you reach level 1000 in the game. To unlock it, you must find an NPC called Experimic and offer him items like Ectoplasm and the Hellfire Torch. Both of these resources can be acquired by beating a boss enemy called the Cursed Captain. While you can easily get the Ectoplasm, obtaining the Hellfire Torch is going to be slightly difficult because of its rarity.

The Hellfire Torch serves no purpose other than unlocking the Ghoul race from Experimic. Moreover, it is an exhaustible, so once you die or leave the server, this item will vanish from your inventory forever.

However, if you are looking to unlock the Ghoul race, here's a guide that explains how to obtain the Hellfire Torch.

How to get the Hellfire Torch in Blox Fruits

The Cursed Ship (Image via Roblox)

As already stated, the Hellfire Torch is an item dropped by a boss enemy called the Cursed Captain, a level 1325 Raid boss in this Roblox title. This boss spawns inside the Cursed Ship, inside one of the rooms on the second floor. It should be noted that the spawn timing for the Hellfire Torch occurs every three days, which amounts to 1 hour and 12 minutes in real life.

Once you have found the Cursed Captain, defeat him for a random chance to obtain the Hellfire Torch. Since chances are rather low, you may have to beat the boss multiple times to acquire it. Also, make sure you are on level 1000 or above before challenging the Cursed Captain, since fighting this boss before reaching the required level won't make him drop the Hellfire Torch.

How to use the Hellfire Torch in Blox Fruits

The Experimic NPC (Image via Roblox)

After you have received the Hellfire Torch, you can give it to the Experimic NPC to unlock the Ghoul race. You can find Experimic in the Kitchen room in the Cursed Ship. It is important to remember that you must have 100 Ectoplasm in your inventory before speaking with Experimic.

In case you give Experimic the Hellfire Torch without having 100 Ectoplasm, he will simply send you away. Hence, we recommend you collect the Ectoplasm and Hellfire Torch together, which will further simplify the task of unlocking the Ghoul race. However, do note that you won't need the Hellfire Torch and Ectoplasm again in case you reset or unlock another race. You can get it by simply speaking with Experimic again.

FAQs

How do I get the Hellfire Torch in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Hellfire Torch by defeating the Cursed Captain in the Cursed Ship.

What does the Hellfire Torch do in Blox Fruits?

The Hellfire Torch is a resource that is required to unlock the Ghoul race from Experimic.

Where is Experimic in Blox Fruits?

You can find Experimic in the Kitchen room in the Cursed Ship.

