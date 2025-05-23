How to get and use the Ki Crystals in Anime Last Stand

In Anime Last Stand, you'll need to collect various items to upgrade your characters. While some items are easily available, a few, like the Ki Crystals, are elusive. You need this material not only to evolve certain units but also craft some evolution materials. When this item was released, it was available to obtain via redeem codes and the DBS Wheel. However, it has now become extremely difficult to find.

Thankfully, there are a few other ways through which you can get the Ki Crystals in Anime Last Stand. This guide explains everything in detail about the Ki Crystal.

How to get Ki Crystals in Anime Last Stand

The Ki Crystal (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can get the Ki Crystals by beating the Tournament of Power Portals. For those unaware, this portal can't be found in any shop, instead, it is unlocked by beating another map. To be precise, you must grind the Dragon Heaven story's Infinite Mode to get the Tournament of Power Portal as a reward. Remember, the Infinite Mode for the Dragon Heaven is accessible only after completing all six of its story acts.

The Tournament of Power Portal (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Zaysea)

Once you access the Dragon Heaven Infinite Mode, play it on the Nightmare difficulty setting for a higher chance of getting the said portal. Upon beating the Tournament of Power, you will get rewarded with a Ki Crystal and another Tournament of Power Portal. A general thing to remember is that the portal you will get as a reward can be of any tier between 1 and 6. A high-tier portal will always be difficult to beat, but in exchange, it also rewards with more rewards.

Apart from the portals, you can get the Ki Crystals by trading them with other players. For this, you may have to find someone who has this material. The best way to find a player with the Ki Crystal would be to join the Anime Last Stand Discord server, wherein you text like-minded players and make a deal with them.

How to use the Ki Crystal in Anime Last Stand

You can use the Ki Crystal to evolve the following units in this experience.

Legendary Assassin to Legendary Assassin (Transformed)

Braly to Braly (LSSJ)

Gray to Gray (Full Power)

Pride Squad Commander to 11th God of Destruction

Boku (SSJBK) to Boku (Instinct)

Vagata (Evolved Blue) to Vagata (Ultra Ego)

Boku (Instinct) to Boku (Mastered Instinct)

Apart from the above, a Ki Crystal is used as a crafting material to make A Strange Orb by using the following items.

50 Ki Crystals: Can be obtained by completing the Tournament of Power Portal.

30 Common Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.

16 Legendary Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.

9 Mythic Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.

FAQs

How do I get a Ki Crystal in Anime Last Stand?

You can get a Ki Crystal by beating the Tournament of Power Portal in this experience.

How do I use a Ki Crystal in Anime Last Stand?

A Ki Crystal can be used to evolve several Dragon Ball units in this game. Moreover, it is also used to craft evolution items.

How do I get Mythic Spirit Shard in Anime Last Stand?

You can get a Mythic Spirit Shard by either completing a Portal or beating Challenge Mode.

