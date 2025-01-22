How to get and use the Mini Tusk in Blox Fruits

The Mini Tusk in Blox Fruits is an important resource needed to improve your arsenal. Not only does it help in crafting items, but it is also required for upgrading several weapons. While it isn't strange that most resources in this game are scarce, the Mini Tusk, though, is the most annoying one to find.

Since there is only one way to obtain the Mini Tusk in this game, you might not want to mess it up. To help you farm this resource, here's a guide that explains everything about it.

How to get the Mini Tusk in Blox Fruits

The Mythological Pirate (Image via Roblox)

In order to get the Mini Tusk in this Roblox experience, you will have to defeat the Mythological Pirate. It may sound a little strange but this is the only enemy that drops the Mini Tusk. Once you defeat the Mythological Pirate, there's a random chance that you will receive a Mini Tusk. Due its elusiveness, farming this resource is a headache for most players.

Trending

The Floating Turtle Island (Image via Roblox)

The Mythological Pirate is a level 1850 enemy that spawns on the Floating Turtle Island. In case you didn't already know, the Floating Turtle Island is located in the Third Sea. You can reach here by sailing toward the west from the Tiki Outpost.

Remember, there's a random chance that the Mythological Pirate will drop a Mini Tusk. You may have to try multiple times before you finally get your hands on this resource.

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

How to use the Mini Tusk in Blox Fruits

As mentioned earlier, the Mini Tusk is used to craft and upgrade various weapons and accessories in this game. The Dino Hood is an item that can be crafted using x10 Mini Tusks and x25 Dinosaur Bones. Upon crafting this item from the Fossil Expert at Prehistoric Island, you can gain the following buffs.

10% Damage on Melee and fruit attacks

+50% movement speed

+15 dash distance on the ground

+500 Energy

+500 Health

Apart from the above, you can use the Mini Tusk to upgrade the following items at the Blacksmith NPC.

Cursed Dual Katana : Upgrade this weapon using x10 Mini Tusk, x10 Demonic Wisp, and x60 Scrap Metal.

: Upgrade this weapon using x10 Mini Tusk, x10 Demonic Wisp, and x60 Scrap Metal. Tushita : Upgrade this weapon using x20 Mini Tusk and x6 Leather

: Upgrade this weapon using x20 Mini Tusk and x6 Leather Twin Hooks : Upgrade this weapon using x8 Mini Tusk, x10 Fish Tail, and x20 Leather

: Upgrade this weapon using x8 Mini Tusk, x10 Fish Tail, and x20 Leather Yama: Upgrade this weapon using x20 Mini Tusk and x6 Leather

After upgrading the above weapons using the Mini Tusk and other materials, you will see a significant boost in their damage output.

Also check: How to get Dragon Fruit in Blox Fruits

FAQs

Where do I find a Mini Tusk in Blox Fruits?

The Mini Tusk is obtained after defeating an enemy called the Mythological Pirate, found on the Floating Turtle.

What does the Mini Tusk do in Blox Fruits?

The Mini Tusk is used to craft and upgrade various weapons in this experience.

Can you get the Mini Tusk from any other enemy in Blox Fruits?

No, the Mythological Pirate is the only enemy that drops the Mini Tusk after getting defeated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024