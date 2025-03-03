How to get and use Moss in Rune Slayer

Apart from combat and crafting, cooking is another important aspect of Rune Slayer that you will constantly do for survival. While you can cook raw meat to satisfy hunger, your health may require some medicinal help through potions. To cook some of these, you will need certain ingredients; Moss is the most common one in the game.

To collect Moss, you do not need a tool like a shovel or pickaxe. It can be gathered by using your bare hands. The only trouble is finding this resource as it is found inside the Rat Cave - a hidden location. This guide will help you find the Rat Cave and acquire Moss in Rune Slayer.

How to get Moss in Rune Slayer

As previously discussed, you will find Moss inside the Rat Cave in this Roblox title. Just so you know, the Rat Cave is located in the forest area. Hence, reaching there might be confusing at first.

Head to the Pinewood Thickets to reach the Rat Cave (Image via Roblox)

To avoid getting lost in the forest, take a look at the directions to the Rat Cave:

From the Inn in Wayshire, take a right turn and head outside the village using the little wooden bridge.

Keep walking toward the southwestern side and you will enter the Pinewood Thickets - a dense forest filled with beasts like bears and wolves.

After a few seconds, you will find a cave with Vitalshrooms in it.

Do not enter the cave. Instead, take a right turn from there and climb up the high ground.

There, you will find a small opening in the wall where you can enter by crouching. Once inside, you will gain access to the Rat Cave area.

Enter the small tunnel to reach the Rat Cave (Image via Roblox)

Inside the Rat Cave, almost every area has Moss, so you can find it in abundance. You can gather it by simply interacting with it. However, beware of the rats as they will attack if you get too close. Also, one of the areas inside the Rat Cave hides the Rat King, so make sure to carry a weapon with you.

How to use Moss in Rune Slayer

Use Moss to make Potions in the cooker (Image via Roblox)

You can use the Moss to cook various potions using the cooker in Wayshire. To unlock the recipe, you will have to gather the required ingredients. For your reference, we have mentioned all the recipes that use Moss as an ingredient in this experience.

Cleanse Potion

Recipe : x3 Moss

: x3 Moss What it does: Consume this potion to remove any status effect like hemorrhage, burning, bleeding, etc.

Lesser Health Potion

Recipe : x1 Vitalshrooms and x2 Moss

: x1 Vitalshrooms and x2 Moss What it does: Consume this potion to instantly gain 105 health.

Lesser Strength Potion

Recipe : x1 Animal Heart and 2 Moss

: x1 Animal Heart and 2 Moss What it does: Consume this potion to gain +5 strength for 300 seconds.

Invisibility Potion

Recipe : x4 Ectoplasms and x2 Moss

: x4 Ectoplasms and x2 Moss What it does: Consume this potion to become invisible for 60 seconds.

Regen Potion

Recipe : x4 Honey, x3 Moss

: x4 Honey, x3 Moss What it does: Consume this potion to gain 120 health over a period of 12 seconds.

FAQs

What does Moss do in Rune Slayer?

Moss is used to make several potions using the cooker in Wayshire.

Where to find Moss in Rune Slayer?

The Moss is located in the Rat Cave, a small opening in one of the walls in Pinewood Thickets.

Can you purchase Moss from the Merchant in Rune Slayer?

As of now, it's not possible to purchase resources like Moss from the Merchant NPCs.

