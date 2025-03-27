How to get and use Resin in Fisch

In Fisch, the Resin is a Secret catch that won't show up in the bestiary unless you reel it out. You need it to acquire a Water Bubble from the Bubble Mermaid NPC. This NPC seeks a Resin, and in exchange, she rewards the player with a Water Bubble that lets them travel underwater. Consider it an upgraded version of the Advanced Diving Gear.

Ad

Due to its Secret rarity, catching a Resin in this experience won't be easy. Fortunately, here's a guide to help you through the process.

How to get a Resin in Fisch

Find Resin in the Mushgrove Swamp pool (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can catch a Resin by fishing in the Mushgrove Swamp area, which is located near Moosewood. You can reach the place by following its name on the screen. Since it is a Secret-rarity catch, your chances of obtaining a Resin are relatively low. There is a 1 out of 3751 chance that you will catch this fish from there.

Ad

Trending

To increase your chances of catching a Resin, you can use a rod with high Luck. For example, you can use the Heaven's Rod, the Kraken Rod, the Ethereal Prism Rod, or any other fishing rod with a high Luck stat.

Apart from this, you can also purchase server Luck from Merlin the Magist to boost your chances of catching a Resin. Since Luck stacks up, it would be ideal to wait for the Aurora Borealis, which increases the server Luck significantly. An important thing to note is that during the Advanced Borealis event, your chances of catching a Resin shoot up to 1 out of 300.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

How to use a Resin in Fisch

Give three Resins to Bubble Mermaid to unlock a Water Bubble (Image via Roblox)

Besides obtaining a Water Bubble, the Resin does not have any secondary use in this game. To use it to unlock the Water Bubble, you can follow the steps we have mentioned below:

Ad

Once you have caught a total of three Resins from Mushgrove Swamp, head over to Grand Reef Island, located behind Roslit Bay.

On this small island, you can find the Bubble Mermaid NPC at the coordinates XYZ: -3457.9, 129.9, 568.4. You can easily track these coordinates if you have a GPS device .

You can easily track these coordinates if you have a . Upon speaking with the Bubble Mermaid, give her the three Resins to receive the Water Bubble in exchange.

You can then equip the bubble from the inventory or quick slot to travel seamlessly underwater, where you can now last almost nine minutes.

Ad

FAQs

Where to find a Resin in Fisch?

You can find a Resin by fishing from the pools in the Mushgrove Swamp area.

What is the use of Resins in Fisch?

You can use three Resins to obtain a Water Bubble from the Bubble Mermaid NPC in Grand Reef. It does not have any other use.

How much is a Resin worth in Fisch?

You can sell a Resin for at least 300 C$ in this experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024