How to get Vanguard Evo SJW in Anime Vanguards

Vanguard units in Anime Vanguards are among the strongest, and SJW is no exception. Based on the character Sung Jin Woo from Solo Leveling, this unit can be obtained from the special banner as a Mythic unit. Once you acquire him, you can evolve him into a more powerful state that belongs to the Vanguard rarity. Needless to say, SJW is among the most desirable units currently in the game.

Let’s take a look at the acquisition and evolution process for SJW.

Getting the Vanguard SJW unit in Anime Vanguards

SJW unit on the Special Banner (Image via Roblox)

The Mythic unit Song Jinwu (abbreviated to SJW) can be acquired through the Special Banner, on which you must perform summons. Mythic units in this experience have a 0.5% pull chance, while individual units of this rarity have a 0.4% summon rate. This makes SJW an exceptionally rare unit that can be quite difficult to acquire.

Once you acquire him, he can undergo two Evolutions that skyrocket his combat prowess. The first Evolution transforms him into Song Jinwu (Monarch), requiring you to collect the following items:

12 Shadow Trace: Obtained from Stage 2 of Double Dungeon Legend.

Obtained from Stage 2 of Double Dungeon Legend. 30 Green Essence: Acquired from Challenges, Legend Stages, and Crafting.

Acquired from Challenges, Legend Stages, and Crafting. 10 Yellow Essence: Acquired from Challenges and Crafting.

Acquired from Challenges and Crafting. 12 Pink Essence: Acquired from Challenges and Crafting.

Acquired from Challenges and Crafting. 1 Rainbow Essence: Obtained from Challenges and Crafting.

Upon awakening, you must raise Song Jinwu (Monarch) to max level, after which you can evolve him into the Vanguard Song Jinwu and Igros unit. For this, you need the Elixir of Life, an Evolution item exclusively meant for this Vanguard tower.

Getting the Elixir of Life

The Red Key (Image via Roblox)

The Elixir of Life is among the most difficult-to-acquire items in the game due to the associated quests and stringent prerequisites. To get started on the acquisition process for the Elixir, you must first acquire the Red Key, which is a 10% drop from any dungeon in the experience. Alternatively, you can use 2,000 Monarch Tokens from the Ant Island dungeon to get it without any RNG involved.

The Red Key triggers a four-part questline, which can take a significant amount of time to complete. This is among the most arduous grinds in the game and it involves the following steps:

Kill Ant King 50 times.

Sacrifice 30 Mythic or higher units.

Summon 5,000 Shadows with Junwu Arise Ability.

Sacrifice Igros (Elite Knight).

The most time-consuming of these steps is the first one, which involves finishing the Ant Island dungeon 50 times. Each run can take anywhere between 20 and 30 minutes, which means it will be dozens of hours before you can finish the quest.

Once all four requirements have been met, you will receive the Elixir of Life. Using it, you will be able to evolve Song Jinwu (Monarch) into Song Jinwu and Igros.

FAQs

How to get the SJW unit in Anime Vanguards

You can get the Mythic SJW unit by performing summons on the Special Banner. You can then evolve him into SJW (Monarch) and SJW and Igros states.

Can the Vanguard SJW unit be obtained quickly in Anime Vanguards?

No, getting the Vanguard evolution state of the SJW unit can be a lengthy process, owing to the 50 boss kills requirement.

Is the Vanguard SJW unit worth it in Anime Vanguards?

The Vanguard evolution of SJW is easily the best unit in the game, making him worth the effort.

