How to get Vengeance in Jujutsu Infinite

The Vengeance in Jujutsu Infinite is a sword that can decimate opponents with just a mere swing. This weapon's normal attack causes immense damage and on top of that, you get access to some of the most devastating maneuvers. Considering how powerful this Cursed Tool is, you might need it for fighting dangerous battles.

Like most items in this game, the Vengeance isn't readily available to unlock. You must level up and complete specific tasks to obtain it. This guide will explain everything you need to know about getting your hands on this sword.

How to get the Vengeance in Roblox Jujutsu Infinite

Complete the Yuki Fortress Set missions to get the Vengeance (Image via Roblox)

You can get the Vengeance by completing the Yuki Fortress Set missions. Interact with the missions board in the spawn area to start this quest. However, do note that you should be level 240 or above to be eligible to complete the missions from the Yuki Fortress Set.

There is a 0.25% chance that you will get the Vengeance by opening the chest obtained after completing the Yuki Fortress Set missions. The chances of obtaining it are low because it's a Special Grade drop and the rarest of them all. However, you can use consumables like Lucky Vial and Beckoning Cats to boost your luck before opening a chest.

Apart from this, the Vengeance can also be found as a random drop in the open world of this Roblox experience. However, the chances of finding it randomly on a map are extremely low, so you might need some help here. If you have funds to spare, make sure to purchase the Item Notifier gamepass from the in-game shop. It can be bought for 2,699 Robux and makes your exploration task easy. The Item Notifier simply marks the location of all the items and cursed tools on the map.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite codes

All Vengeance moves in Jujutsu Infinite

The Unforgiving Snow move (Image via Roblox @ Trello)

You will unlock the following moves after unlocking the Vengeance in this game.

Unforgiving Snow

Allows the user to summon a shadow that slices the enemy in half, inflicting the bleed damage on them.

Wilting Snow

Requires Mastery level 50

Allows the user to kick the opponent and then summon a shadow to initiate a team combo move. This move too inflicts bleed damage, causing the opponent's health bar to reduce over time.

Rising Snow

Requires Mastery level 100

Allows the user to swing the sword upwards, tossing the opponent in the air. Then, follow up with a combo attack, exhausting most of their health and inflicting bleed damage.

FAQs

How to get the Vengeance in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can get the Vengeance as a Special Grade drop by completing the Yuki Fortress Set missions.

Does the Curse Market have Vengeance in Jujutsu Infinite?

No, you cannot get the Vengeance from the Curse Market in this experience.

Is the Vengeance worth it in Jujutsu Infinite?

Yes, the Vengeance has a lethal moveset that can help you deal with stronger foes.

