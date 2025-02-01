How to get the Yellow Squid Backpack in Squid Game X?

Squid Game X is currently in the midst of a UGC Event that gives you access to the Yellow Squid Backpack accessory. This backpack can be equipped in the back slot through the Roblox customization feature, meaning that it can be used outside of this experience as well. You can claim the backpack by playing through matches and scoring a certain number of Wins.

Here’s how you can get the Yellow Squid Backpack in Squid Game X.

Getting the Yellow Squid Backpack in Squid Game X

The Yellow Squid Backpack (Image via Roblox)

The Yellow Squid Backpack is available for free from the hub area after you score 15 Wins. This mission requirement demands that you reach the end of the game and win the entire match 15 times, instead of going by the displayed win count. You can keep track of your match Win count by approaching the massive yellow backpack kiosk in the hub world.

Once you complete the objective, return to the kiosk and hit the Claim button to obtain the accessory. Now, you can go to the Customize menu in the Roblox Player app and slot in your newly earned backpack to show off to other players.

Different game modes in Squid Game X

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Acquiring the backpack requires you to win 15 matches. For this, you will have to go through the different game modes of the title one after another. Scoring Wins requires an understanding of these game modes, along with a little bit of luck.

Note that if you are not chosen to be the Glass Maker, it’s imperative that you make active efforts to protect them. Without them, the Glass game mode becomes impossible to clear reliably.

Here’s a brief breakdown of what to do in the featured game modes of this title:

Red Light, Green Light: This mode is simple: move when the light is green and stop when it is red. Cross the field within the time limit to win the game mode and proceed to the next round.

This mode is simple: move when the light is green and stop when it is red. Cross the field within the time limit to win the game mode and proceed to the next round. Pentathlon: Once you pick a team, all team members must solve their respective puzzles. Pay attention to the puzzle type given to you and solve it successfully to win.

Once you pick a team, all team members must solve their respective puzzles. Pay attention to the puzzle type given to you and solve it successfully to win. Mingle: All players are placed on a carousel that rotates for a while. When it stops, players must cooperate and enter the different doors in the specified numbers. For example, if a door says two, only two players can enter it at a time for the door to engage. Players who manage to complete the task win, while the others are eliminated.

All players are placed on a carousel that rotates for a while. When it stops, players must cooperate and enter the different doors in the specified numbers. For example, if a door says two, only two players can enter it at a time for the door to engage. Players who manage to complete the task win, while the others are eliminated. Tug of War: Once you are placed on a team, cooperate with your teammates to keep the painted side of the rope on your end. Pull the rope with your friends’ help to reach the next round.

Once you are placed on a team, cooperate with your teammates to keep the painted side of the rope on your end. Pull the rope with your friends’ help to reach the next round. Honeycomb: Cut the cookie in the specified shape. Trace the shape with your mouse to cut through it without making errors to win the mode and proceed to the next round.

Cut the cookie in the specified shape. Trace the shape with your mouse to cut through it without making errors to win the mode and proceed to the next round. Marbles: Guess the correct number of marbles on the screen. If guessed correctly, you will keep your marbles. If you answer incorrectly, you will lose some of your marble supply. Keep your marble supply from running out to win and proceed to the next round.

Guess the correct number of marbles on the screen. If guessed correctly, you will keep your marbles. If you answer incorrectly, you will lose some of your marble supply. Keep your marble supply from running out to win and proceed to the next round. Night Brawl: Take on others in an all-out brawl in an area resembling the hub. You don’t need to participate in active combat; you simply need to survive until the timer runs out to reach the next round.

Take on others in an all-out brawl in an area resembling the hub. You don’t need to participate in active combat; you simply need to survive until the timer runs out to reach the next round. Glass: You are required to cross the glass bridge, half of which includes panels made out of thin air. Crossing the bridge requires you to guess which of them are real glass panels unless the Glass Maker has survived. The Glass Maker can help you navigate the bridge without issues, effectively turning this game mode into a free win.

You are required to cross the glass bridge, half of which includes panels made out of thin air. Crossing the bridge requires you to guess which of them are real glass panels unless the Glass Maker has survived. The Glass Maker can help you navigate the bridge without issues, effectively turning this game mode into a free win. Squid Game: Participate in a duel with another player and secure victory to win the match.

Play through these games repeatedly to master them and eventually, you will have the backpack in your possession.

FAQs

How to get the Yellow Squid Backpack in Squid Game X?

The Yellow Squid Backpack can be claimed after winning 15 matches in this experience.

Can the Yellow Squid Backpack be purchased in Squid Game X?

No, the Yellow Squid Backpack can only be obtained through in-game mission completion.

Is Squid Game X free to play?

Yes, this title has no mandatory purchase requirements, making it free to play.

