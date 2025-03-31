Anime Vanguards provides access to an official Discord server that players can join to find other like-minded individuals, discuss in-game features, and stay up to date with everything new the title has to offer. Robloxians can join the server by accepting an invite available on the game’s Roblox page. While this useful resource is available at all times, there is no official Trello board at the moment. So, it’s currently impossible to view a Trello board for this game.

Ad

This guide sheds light on the process of joining the official Discord server and discusses the possibility of getting a Trello board in the future.

Steps to join the Anime Vanguards official Discord server

Official Discord server invite (Image via Discord)

Joining the official Anime Vanguards Discord is as easy as clicking the Accept Invite button on the server invite. To do this, follow the steps listed below:

Ad

Trending

Open the official Anime Vanguards Roblox page.

Scroll down and click on the Join the community button, which is next to the Discord logo. Alternatively, use this link to access the Discord server invite.

button, which is next to the Discord logo. Alternatively, use to access the Discord server invite. Hit the Accept Invite button to join the server.

button to join the server. Choose your preferences as a part of the server customization options. These involve ping settings, international channel access, and release notifications.

Read through the rules and complete the process by hitting the Finish button.

Ad

By default, you have access to the rules, announcements, information, update log, Verify, and banner channels. You must perform the verification process to gain access to other channels like general chat, voice chat, and more.

To complete the verification process, go to the Verify channel and follow the instructions listed by the moderator.

Also read: How to get Shiny and Secret Units in Anime Vanguards

The likelihood of an official Trello board

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

A Trello board is typically home to some of the most detailed information about a game. Unfortunately, this experience currently doesn’t have an official Trello board that includes the pertinent information. As far as official resources go, the developers of the experience only post on the Discord server, the official X account, and the official YouTube channel.

Ad

Is it possible for them to add a Trello board for the game in the future? Certainly, as it has proven to be a valuable resource for all players. However, cataloging information about the hundreds of different elements in the game can prove to be a lengthy and difficult undertaking. Because of this, there is a chance that the creators may prioritize developing the experience and introducing new and fresh elements over a Trello board.

Ad

So, for the near future, consider relying on the official Discord server for reliable help on any subject matter about the game.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

Does Anime Vanguards have a Trello board?

No, the experience currently has no official Trello board.

How to access the official Anime Vanguards Discord server

The official Discord server can be accessed by accepting the invite found on the game’s Roblox page.

Ad

Is Anime Vanguards available for free?

Yes, the title can be played for free without any mandatory purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024