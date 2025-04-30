How to learn Sharkman Karate in Blox Fruits

As soon as you reach the Second Sea in Blox Fruits, you will be able to unlock various new fighting styles. Among them all, the Sharkman Karate is one of the most prominent fighting styles that can be learned in both the Second and Third Seas. Consider this technique as an upgraded version of Water Kung Fu. Besides, having the Water Kung Fu style is an important requirement to unlock the Sharkman Karate.

Ad

If you already have the Water Kung Fu, this guide will walk you through the steps to learn the Sharkman Karate. We've also provided a brief overview of the moves that unlock with this fighting style.

Learning the Sharkman Karate fighting style in Blox Fruits

Daigrock, the Sharkman NPC (Image via Roblox)

You must fulfill certain prerequisites to learn the Sharkman Karate fighting style. For your reference, we have mentioned both the prerequisites below so you can complete them right away.

Ad

Trending

Have 400 Mastery level with the Water Kung Fu style. You can complete this prerequisite by beating enemies while equipping the Water Kung Fu.

Obtain a Water Key. This item is a drop from the Tide Keeper boss that resides on Forgotten Island, Second Sea.

After completing the above requirements, find and speak with an NPC called Daigrock, the Sharkman. This NPC is in both the Second and the Third Seas. In the Second Sea, you can find him in Forgotten Island, while in the Third Sea, you can find Daigrock in the Castle on the Sea.

Ad

Upon interacting with the Daigrock, offer him the Water Key, 5,000 Fragments, and 2,500,000 Beli to learn the Sharkman Karate fighting style.

Also check: How to get Dragon Breath in Blox Fruits

All Sharkman Karate moves

The Pressure Vortex move (Image via Roblox)

You can use the following moves after equipping the Sharkman Karate fighting style in this Roblox title.

Ad

Twelve Water Palms (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 100.

Allows the user to dash forward while pushing the enemy backward using a water palm.

Pressure Vortex (X move)

Requires Mastery level 200.

Allows the user to shoot a vortex of water toward the cursor, dealing massive damage to the enemy.

Great Sea Spear (C move)

Requires Mastery level 300.

Allows the user to pull the enemy toward them using a vortex of water. Once the enemy is close enough, the user will shoot a water beam to damage them greatly.

Ad

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

FAQs

How do I learn the Sharkman Karate fighting style in Blox Fruits?

You can learn the Sharkman Karate fighting style from an NPC called Daigrock, the Sharkman.

Where is Daigrock, the Sharkman, located in Blox Fruits?

You can find Daigrock, the Sharkman, in Forgotten Island (Second Sea) and the Castle on the Sea (Third Sea).

Is the Sharkman Karate fighting style worth learning in Blox Fruits?

Yes, the Sharkman Karate fighting style is worthwhile because of its highly damaging moveset.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024