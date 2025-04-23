How to do Legend Stages in Anime Vanguards

Anime Vanguards has high-difficulty levels called Legend Stages that provide players with a new tier of challenge. Completing these stages is always worth the effort for mid-endgame players, as the rewards they offer are quite valuable. Finishing them requires you to use your best setups, including farm units, high DPS, and various status ailments, to deter the enemies’ approach.

Here’s how you can do Legend Stages in Anime Vanguards.

Everything you need to know about Legend Stages in Anime Vanguards

Overview and how to unlock

Story mode stage select screen (Image via Roblox)

Legend Stages are more challenging variants of the Story mode levels that can be accessed from the Tokyo Plaza hub area. These levels can be selected in the Play area of the hub world, where you can alter the difficulty of the chosen Story stage. Unlocking them requires you to complete the same Story chapter on a lower difficulty setting (Story or Nightmare), which is fairly straightforward.

Currently, the game features 15 different Legend Stages, each of which offers a unique flavor of difficulty. The main rewards for these levels include Evolution Items, Gems, Essence Items, Trait Rerolls, XP, Gold, and more. Certain stages, such as The True King, also drop units, albeit with a low drop rate. As such, the game encourages you to clear them repeatedly to acquire the best prizes.

How to do Legend Stages and gameplay strategy

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The level layout of Legend Stages is quite standard, featuring 15 enemy waves with a boss in the final one. This is to give you ample time to set up and upgrade your units across the field based on your chosen loadout.

There is very little variation in this standard template across the different Legend Stages, so one gameplay strategy typically fits all.

A rule of thumb to use on these levels is to bring a Cash-farming unit, which makes upgrades a breeze for all your units. Characters like Sprintwagon and Takaroda are safe picks, as they give out plenty of Cash per wave, allowing your DPS units to shine.

For DPS, we recommend Song Jinwu and Igros and Super Vogito, both of whom inflict unparalleled damage to enemies. The Song Jinwu and Igros unit has some of the most powerful abilities in the game that skyrocket their damage very quickly. The same goes for Super Vogito, whose relentless assault decimates the opponents with ease.

Allow your DPS units to build up their passives over the course of 15 waves, and if possible, try to place multiple of them. Perform upgrades, use units with the Slow status ailment to reduce the enemies’ speed, and try to keep foes exposed to the attacks for as long as possible. That way, the boss will have no chance of retaliating by the time they arrive.

FAQs

How to unlock Legend Stages in Anime Vanguards

You can unlock Legend variants of Story stages by beating the same on the Story or Nightmare difficulty.

What are the main rewards for completing Legend Stages in Anime Vanguards?

The main rewards for clearing Legend Stages in the game include Evolution Items, Essence Items, Gems, Trait Rerolls, XP, Gold, and more.

Is Anime Vanguards accessible for free?

Yes, the game can be accessed for free without any mandatory purchase requirements.

