How many friends can you have on Roblox? [Updated limit]

Over the past few years, Roblox has made a huge name for itself by offering titles like Blox Fruits, Anime Last Stand, Royale High, and much more. These are some of the experiences that you can either enjoy solo or with a friend. The gaming giant previously allowed you to add up to 200 friends to your account. However, in a recent update, this limit has been increased fivefold.

Check out this article to learn how many friends can you have on your Roblox account.

What is the maximum friend limit on Roblox?

Currently, you can add up to 1000 friends to your account. While this update was introduced in early 2025, not many players noticed it. It was not until a popular user known as "Roblox_RTC" hit the 1000 friends mark on the platform that this change came to light.

Trending

According to Roblox_RTC, theirs is the first account in history to reach the 1000-friends mark on Roblox. You can see the same in the post on their X profile.

Expand Tweet

That said, you have complete control over whether you want a user to be on your friend's list. All you have to do is visit one of your friend's accounts and click on the "Unfriend" button. Doing so will remove them from the list.

Before February 4, 2015, there was no limit on the number of friends you could add to your Roblox account. Later, the developers chose to put a limit to provide players with a seamless experience.

Also check: Unique username ideas for new players

When did Roblox remove the Best Friend feature?

You have complete control over your friends list (Image via Roblox)

In the past, there was a feature allowing you to mark a specific user as your best friend on the platform. When this feature was added to Roblox on July 30, 2009, you could give 10 users the best friend tag. Later, on February 4, 2014, the best friend feature was removed and a friend limit was added.

In 2021, Roblox also removed the status section that was there on players' feeds. Now, you can follow a user to track their status. This includes details about the game they are playing currently so that you can join them and enjoy the experience together.

FAQs

What is the Roblox friend limit?

Currently, you can add up to 1000 friends and follow unlimited users.

When did Roblox add the 200 friends limit?

The 200 friends limit was added on February 4, 2015.

Why is there a friend limit on Roblox?

A friend limit was added so your profile would load quickly and you can keep track of every online player. In short, it was added to enhance your Roblox experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024