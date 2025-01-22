How to master Gas Fruit in Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits, an anime-inspired open-world RPG, features a plethora of Fruits that grant various abilities. Among the rarest is the Mythical Gas Fruit, which offers a combo-focused ability set and can be obtained from the Blox Fruit Dealer. Obtaining it can make both the PvE and PvP aspects of the game noticeably easier.

Read through this guide for a brief introduction to the Gas Fruit, along with the path to mastering its skills in Blox Fruits.

An overview of Gas Fruit in Blox Fruits

Gas Fruit in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

Gas Fruit is a Mythical Fruit obtainable through Blox Fruit Dealer, Blox Fruit Gacha, Permanent Shop, Ship Raids, and more. It costs 3,200,000 Beli or 2,500 Robux from these sources, making it among the most expensive Fruits in the game.

Gas Fruit is gas-themed, so its ability set creates plumes of flammable gas and vapor around the enemy to damage them. The skills it offers damage enemies in a wide area, making it well-suited for dungeon and raid battles alike. Furthermore, it boasts high combo potential and stunning abilities that allow it to dish out plenty of damage in a 1v1 setting.

Its normal attacks can reach decently far and can inflict stun with each successful hit. Furthermore, its DPS is quite high with its array of powerful skills that maximize the attack range and catch opponents off-guard.

The Gas Fruit comes with a Gas Meter that fills up over time. Once full, you can trigger a transformation into Elemental Reflex, a time-limited form where you are immune to physical attacks from similarly-leveled players or enemies. That said, players with Aura or Boss-class foes can break through the immunity, provided they are strong enough.

Transforming into the Elemental Reflex state lets you stand on water and improves your defense by a significant margin. The strengths of the base form are enhanced, giving you greater offense, defense, range, and knockback on normal attacks. Your jumps will also be higher in this state.

Also read: How to get Sanguine Art in Blox Fruits

Gas Fruit skills and Mastery

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Gas Fruit has access to five skills that are unlocked at 1, 50, 100, 200, and 300 Mastery levels. Mastery levels are gained by using the Fruit in battle, making it an active process to master it through application.

Here are the skills available to you in the normal state:

Suffocating Fumes: Available at Mastery level 1. Rush attack that utilizes fumes to indicate its hit box.

Available at Mastery level 1. Rush attack that utilizes fumes to indicate its hit box. Traveling Gas: Available at Mastery level 50. Transform into gaseous form and travel long distances. May damage enemies on contact.

Available at Mastery level 50. Transform into gaseous form and travel long distances. May damage enemies on contact. Bursting Vapor: Available at Mastery level 100. Traps opponents in massive rings of vapor that ignite.

Available at Mastery level 100. Traps opponents in massive rings of vapor that ignite. Smog Demons: Available at Mastery level 200. Summons gaseous entities to damage the enemies. Also applies damage over time.

Available at Mastery level 200. Summons gaseous entities to damage the enemies. Also applies damage over time. Vapor Condensation: Available at Mastery level 300. Area of effect attack that increases the user’s damage reduction by 45% and lets them walk on water.

When transformed, these skills apply additional effects, which are listed below:

Suffocating Fumes: Rush attack that damages the enemy and heals the user slightly.

Rush attack that damages the enemy and heals the user slightly. Traveling Gas: Lunging move that stabs the enemy and sends them flying.

Lunging move that stabs the enemy and sends them flying. Bursting Vapor: Traps opponents in vapor; sweeps the attack across the area. Can be combined with Suffocating Fumes to make the swept area explode.

Traps opponents in vapor; sweeps the attack across the area. Can be combined with Suffocating Fumes to make the swept area explode. Smog Demons: Deals more damage than its basic variant.

Deals more damage than its basic variant. Vapor Condensation: Returns the user to their normal state.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the easiest way to get Gas Fruit in Blox Fruits?

The easiest way to get Gas Fruit is through the Blox Fruit Dealer, who sells it for 3,200,000 Beli or 2,500 Robux.

How to unlock Vapor Condensation for Gas Fruit in Blox Fruits

Vapor Condensation can be unlocked by reaching Mastery level 300 with the Gash Fruit.

How to gain Fruit Mastery levels in Blox Fruits

Fruit Mastery levels can be earned by using the Fruit’s skills in battle and defeating enemies.

