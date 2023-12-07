How to master Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

If you're a fan of the old-school classic Sonic the Hedgehog and looking for a Roblox game that draws inspiration from the same universe, Sonic Speed Simulator is the perfect game. It is a thrilling collaboration between SEGA and Roblox that allows you and your friends to race across meticulously designed landscapes inspired by the beloved cartoon series.

If you wish to become proficient at the game, this guide provides important tips to help you level up your gameplay.

Guide to mastering Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

When you load into Sonic Speed Simulator for the first time, you'll find yourself at the Green Hill Zone. To make your character break the sound barrier, you must embrace the slowness and amass coins that are scattered around you. The more coins you bag, the more EXP you gain, translating to more speed.

In Sonic Speed Simulator, EXP is your golden ticket to speed utopia. Keep an eye on that EXP bar and collect every coin you can.

Obbies or obstacle courses are essentially the express lanes to EXP heaven. You can tackle these challenging maps and take them head-on, dodge obstacles like a pro, and watch your EXP along with your speed skyrocket.

Pro tip: Find hidden EXP boosters in the zones, as they serve as turbochargers for your speedometer.

Additional tips to master Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

In Sonic Speed Simulator, you can collect various skins like Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. They are not just cosmetic upgrades, as each character comes with their own set of abilities and perks.

However, to take advantage of these characters and their abilities, you must have a basic understanding of all in-game controls. Here's a rundown:

WASD: You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move your character around in Sonic Speed Simulator.

Mouse: Move your mouse to look around, perform actions, and interact with others.

Move your mouse to look around, perform actions, and interact with others. M1 or LMB: Use the left-click button on your mouse to perform certain actions in the game.

Use the left-click button on your mouse to perform certain actions in the game. Space: Press the Spacebar once to perform a jump.

Press the Spacebar once to perform a jump. M: Press the M key on your keyboard to open up the menu if you wish to look at preset controls, change them mid-game, or exit the game.

Whether you're a seasoned gamer or a casual player, Sonic Speed Simulator offers plenty of entertainment.

