How does the Oil Drill work in 99 Nights in the Forest?

99 Nights in the Forest lets you craft a variety of tools and equipment, provided you have upgraded the Crafting Table sufficiently. The Oil Drill is one such piece of equipment, available to craft after unlocking the final tier of the Crafting Table. This machine periodically drills the forest floor for oil, giving you a steady supply of the flammable liquid to use as fuel.

Ad

Here’s how the Oil Drill works and how you can get it in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Breaking down the Oil Drill in 99 Nights in the Forest

Acquisition

The Crafting Table (Image via Roblox)

The Oil Drill can be crafted after you unlock the fourth tier of the Crafting Table. Listed below are the different unlock requirements for each of the four tiers of the Crafting Table:

Ad

Trending

Tier 1: Available by default.

Available by default. Tier 2: 1x Scraps, 5x Wood

1x Scraps, 5x Wood Tier 3: 15x Scraps, 15x Wood

15x Scraps, 15x Wood Tier 4: 30x Wood, 20x Scraps, 2x Cultist Gems

Once you have the fourth tier unlocked, you need the following materials to craft the Oil Drill:

25x Wood: Available by chopping down trees of all sizes.

Available by chopping down trees of all sizes. 35x Scraps: Can be scavenged from anything metal found on the map.

Can be scavenged from anything metal found on the map. 1x Cultist Gem: Dropped by Cultist enemies.

After crafting it, place the machine in a sufficiently large empty space and let it give you access to a limitless supply of oil.

Ad

How it works

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Oil Drill is functionally very simple: once placed, it will dig into the earth and store the oil it retrieves in the process. It activates every once in a while and doesn’t require manual activation. This makes it a great source of fuel, matching the likes of the Biofuel Processor.

Ad

Since it takes care of your fueling needs, you are left free to explore and collect other resources to craft new items. So, the Oil Drill can be a good craftable piece of equipment to aim for at the beginning of the game, allowing you to focus on more pressing aspects of survival.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the best source of Fuel in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Ad

The best source of Fuel is the Oil Drill.

How to craft the Oil Drill in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Oil Drill can be crafted using 25 Wood, 35 Scraps, and a Cultist Gem.

How to get Cultist Gems in 99 Nights in the Forest

Cultist Gems can be obtained as random drops after defeating Cultist enemies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025