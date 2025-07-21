How does the Oil Drill work in 99 Nights in the Forest?

99 Nights in the Forest lets you craft a variety of tools and equipment, provided you have upgraded the Crafting Table sufficiently. The Oil Drill is one such piece of equipment, available to craft after unlocking the final tier of the Crafting Table. This machine periodically drills the forest floor for oil, giving you a steady supply of the flammable liquid to use as fuel.
Here’s how the Oil Drill works and how you can get it in 99 Nights in the Forest.
Breaking down the Oil Drill in 99 Nights in the Forest
Acquisition
The Oil Drill can be crafted after you unlock the fourth tier of the Crafting Table. Listed below are the different unlock requirements for each of the four tiers of the Crafting Table:
- Tier 1: Available by default.
- Tier 2: 1x Scraps, 5x Wood
- Tier 3: 15x Scraps, 15x Wood
- Tier 4: 30x Wood, 20x Scraps, 2x Cultist Gems
Once you have the fourth tier unlocked, you need the following materials to craft the Oil Drill:
- 25x Wood: Available by chopping down trees of all sizes.
- 35x Scraps: Can be scavenged from anything metal found on the map.
- 1x Cultist Gem: Dropped by Cultist enemies.
After crafting it, place the machine in a sufficiently large empty space and let it give you access to a limitless supply of oil.
How it works
The Oil Drill is functionally very simple: once placed, it will dig into the earth and store the oil it retrieves in the process. It activates every once in a while and doesn’t require manual activation. This makes it a great source of fuel, matching the likes of the Biofuel Processor.
Since it takes care of your fueling needs, you are left free to explore and collect other resources to craft new items. So, the Oil Drill can be a good craftable piece of equipment to aim for at the beginning of the game, allowing you to focus on more pressing aspects of survival.
FAQs
What is the best source of Fuel in 99 Nights in the Forest?
The best source of Fuel is the Oil Drill.
How to craft the Oil Drill in 99 Nights in the Forest
The Oil Drill can be crafted using 25 Wood, 35 Scraps, and a Cultist Gem.
How to get Cultist Gems in 99 Nights in the Forest
Cultist Gems can be obtained as random drops after defeating Cultist enemies.
