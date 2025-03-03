How to open the secret bunker in Birch Cay in Fisch

In the open-world map of Fisch, there are several hidden locations that cannot be found unless you go on an hour-long voyage. The Birch Cay is one such location that isn't marked on the map like the Moosewood or Sunstone. Curiously enough, this small island has a secret bunker on it. The bunker remained locked for several months, and interacting with it would lead to a "These Glyphs don't seem legible" prompt.

Ad

However, after the Ashfall Event in February 2025, the secret bunker in Birch Cay in Fisch can now be opened. This guide explains how to do so.

How to find and open Birch Cay's secret bunker in Fisch

Firstly, it is recommended that you purchase the GPS device from Moosewood as soon as possible. Most of the in-game locations in our guides have coordinates that can easily be found using a GPS. That said, you can follow the directions mentioned below to reach the secret bunker in Birch Cay:

Ad

Trending

The Arch area (Image via Roblox)

From Moosewood, get a boat and start heading toward the Mushgrove Swamp. You can go there by sailing on the right side of the Shipwright NPC, near the docks.

After sailing for a while, you will find a giant arch in the ocean. The name of this location is "The Arch".

Get past The Arch until you find a small island on the coordinates XYZ: 1708.7, 128.2, -2335.9 . This small island is called the Birch Cay, where the secret bunker is located.

. This small island is called the Birch Cay, where the secret bunker is located. You can easily find the secret bunker on the island, right in the center.

Once you are standing near the bunker, you will get an option to open it.

Ad

Interact with the door to open the bunker (Image via Roblox)

After opening the bunker, you can head inside to enter a small room with multiple items in it. If you observe carefully, you will find photographs of some in-game personalities like Dr. Glimmerfin there. Apart from this, there is absolutely nothing to loot inside the bunker.

Ad

The secret bunker was originally going to be the location for enchanting the fishing rods. However, this idea was later scrapped by the developers. Instead, you can now enchant the rods by entering the Keeper's Altar under the Statue of Sovereignty.

Like most locations in this Roblox title, the Birch Cay does not have a dedicated bestiary. The only fish you can find in the water body near this location is the Amberjack, of which there are plenty.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

FAQs

Where is the secret bunker located in Fisch?

The secret bunker is located in the center of Birch Cay — a small island found on the coordinates XYZ: 1708.7, 128.2, -2335.9.

How do I open the secret bunker in Fisch?

You can open the secret bunker by simply interacting with its door.

What is inside the secret bunker in Fisch?

The secret bunker has nothing but some Easter eggs related to this experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024