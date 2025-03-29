How to play Anime Card Clash

Anime Card Clash is a card battler experience where you can open card packs to receive random cards. These cards can then be used to build a deck, with which you can battle the CPU or other players. The game makes use of a stat-based battle system, which keeps the gameplay simple while adding a layer of depth with card passives.

Ad

Let’s take a closer look at Anime Card Clash and what it has to offer.

An overview of Anime Card Clash

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The core gameplay loop of Anime Card Clash involves continuously opening card packs in search of the rarest possible cards. Cards are assigned multiple rarities, with the most common being Basic and the rarest being Secret.

Ad

Trending

You can roll for a card by pressing the Roll button at the bottom of the screen. The game gives you the option to perform Rolls automatically after 10 pulls, while at 100 pulls, you unlock the Quick Roll feature. This streamlines the pack opening mechanic by a notable degree, speeding up the process and allowing you to interact with other gameplay elements in the meantime.

Each card is assigned an HP, a Damage, and a Passive skill, all of which determine how well it performs in battle. These stats are partially determined by the rarity of the card and its border, with rarer cards having better numbers. In battle, the victor is determined by the differences in these numbers, with Passive skills being a secondary factor.

Ad

Once you have a formidable deck assembled, head into the Play area to tackle various CPU-controlled opponents and test out your party. Alternatively, if you’re feeling confident, you can go to the Ranked PvP area and see how your deck stacks up against other players.

Also read: Twenty One: A beginner's guide

Featured gameplay mechanics

Deck building

Building a deck (Image via Roblox)

Building a good deck is a matter of using your Character and Support cards. In the Deck screen, you can switch between the two types of cards by clicking on the red Character button. Character cards are the ones you use in active combat, while Support ones activate passively when certain conditions are met. The activation criteria vary from one Support card to the next, depending on its Passive skill.

Ad

For a deck to be strong, it needs to have a combination of good stats and a matching Passive skill. Out of Damage, HP, and Passive, a good card will be strong in at least two of the three elements. So, take your time reading through a unit’s kit before adding it to your combat party.

Card battles

A card battle (Image via Roblox)

Card battles in this experience come in two distinct types: Worlds and Ranked PvP. Worlds act as the game’s primary PvE mode, where you will get to face a series of enemies with powerful cards. You must defeat them all to access the final boss, unlocking lucrative rewards along the way. These fights can be repeated after their cooldown ends.

Ad

Ranked PvP, on the other hand, is a strictly competitive game mode where you can duke it out with other players. This mode is a good way to test how well your deck stacks up against your fellow Robloxians. The PvP mode also follows a seasonal pattern with rewards at the end of each season.

Quests and Crafting

Crafting menu (Image via Roblox)

The game includes Daily Quests and character-specific missions, both of which give out handsome rewards. Daily Quests are tasks that can be performed each day for prizes like potions, card packs, and more. Character-specific missions grant you access to freebies that are specific to a particular card or character type, making them quite valuable as well.

Ad

You can also craft some elements, provided you have the required cards for the recipe. The crafting station can be accessed from the hub world and it gives you access to useful boosts and special cards.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Anime Card Clash about?

Anime Card Clash is about opening card packs for rare cards, building a deck with them, and using it to partake in battles.

Ad

Is Anime Card Clash free to play?

Yes, this experience can be played for free without requiring any additional premium payments.

How to unlock Quick Roll in Anime Card Clash

The Quick Roll feature can be unlocked by opening 100 card packs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024