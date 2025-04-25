How to play Anime Life

Anime Life is a roleplaying experience set in Japan in which you embody an anime character going through their daily life. The game is about setting up your life in a new city, starting with character customization, and moving on to apartment decoration and job selection. With a wide array of activities to immerse yourself in, this title offers a slice-of-life adventure where you are in complete control.

Let’s take a look at the various gameplay systems of Anime Life.

An overview of Anime Life

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Anime Life is set in a city inspired by a typical Japanese metropolis, with various points of interest to explore and interact with. This Roblox experience places you smack-dab in the middle of the world and lets you create your own life in this brand-new place.

The game functions primarily as an RP title, where you can customize nearly everything about your avatar, including their appearance, apartment, and more. As an inhabitant of the city, you can take on a job or simply wander around helping NPCs and other players. You can explore the area on foot or using a vehicle.

The title’s potential is fully realized in a multiplayer setting, where you and your friends can come up with unique scenarios for roleplaying purposes.

Additionally, the game includes survival mechanics for an extra layer of immersion. You must take care of your personal needs as you explore the world by cooking food, sleeping, and bathing.

Featured gameplay elements

Customization

Character customization menu (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox experience places you in the shoes of an anime character that you can completely customize. You can alter every aspect of your clothing, facial features, and body type, giving you complete control over how your avatar appears in-game. This can be accessed via the Customize button on the HUD.

Additionally, your apartment can be fully customized. The title starts you off in a small single-room apartment that you can redecorate as you go through the game. You can also buy new ones as you continue to earn money through various jobs.

Jobs and missions

Jobs list (Image via Roblox)

You can take up various jobs at the different points of interest on the map. Jobs are an essential part of the experience, particularly if you wish to interact with the game’s economy.

Not only do you earn Yen by completing shifts at your day job, but you also accrue XP that makes you better at the task at hand. A few jobs available in the game are Karaoke Singer, Yakitori Stand, Hibachi Chef, Pizza Delivery person, and more.

Furthermore, you can take up quests from NPCs to help them around and become friends with them. Offer them enough help, and you may receive freebies in return.

Survival mechanics

The Survival meters (Image via Roblox)

There are three survival stats that you must remain cognizant of while playing the game. These are Hunger, Energy, and Hygiene, which are indicated by a meter at the top of the screen. They can be refilled by completing tasks associated with them.

Hunger can be sated by cooking and eating food, Energy can be refilled by sleeping, and Hygiene can be raised by bathing. Keep all three meters topped off at all times to remain at the top of your game.

Vehicles

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Traversal is an important facet of this experience, as you will need a fast and convenient way to travel between jobs, NPCs, and the apartment.

You can ride various vehicles while exploring the game world, allowing you a quicker mode of traversal. These traversal options are customizable as well, allowing you to express yourself through the cars and bikes you ride.

FAQs

What is Anime Life about?

Anime Life is about living in a new city as an anime character and partaking in various activities around the locale.

Is Anime Life free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without any compulsory Robux purchases.

Can apartments be customized in Anime Life?

Yes, you can customize and redecorate apartments to your heart’s content.

