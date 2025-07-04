How to play Build a Beehive

Build a Beehive is a simulator game on Roblox where players can build their own bee garden. From planting seeds to producing honey and making money, there's a steady loop of collecting, growing, and upgrading. As the garden begins to fill up, you will have to remove slow honeybees and replace them with new ones that produce honey quickly.

Here's all the information you need to get started with Build a Beehive.

Complete guide for Roblox Build a Beehive

All teleport buttons in Build a Hive (Image via Roblox)

Understand the controls

Use these keys to control your avatar in Build a Beehive in Roblox:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Equip items: Number keys (1-10)

Additionally, there are some buttons you can click to teleport around the map:

Beehive: Teleports you to your garden.

Teleports you to your garden. Sell: Teleports you to the honey buyer.

Teleports you to the honey buyer. Buy: Teleports you to the seed seller.

Teleports you to the seed seller. Side bar: On the right side of the screen is an arrow that you can click to view your bees and their stats.

Gameplay mechanics

Shop and the honey buyer (Image via Roblox)

The game has a few mechanics that play a crucial role:

Cash: Cash is the only currency in Build a Beehive. It can be acquired by selling the honey produced in the garden, and it is used to buy various seeds for plants in the shop.

Cash is the only currency in Build a Beehive. It can be acquired by selling the honey produced in the garden, and it is used to buy various seeds for plants in the shop. Garden: The garden is the area where you plant seeds and grow plants. Use the number keys to equip seeds and plant them using the mouse.

The garden is the area where you plant seeds and grow plants. Use the number keys to equip seeds and plant them using the mouse. Bee Hive: Once honey bees appear, they build a beehive to store their honey. Additionally, the bees in the early game move at a slow speed, so the seeds should be planted near the hive for optimum honey production.

Once honey bees appear, they build a beehive to store their honey. Additionally, the bees in the early game move at a slow speed, so the seeds should be planted near the hive for optimum honey production. Extracting honey: To extract honey, approach a hive and press E.

To extract honey, approach a hive and press E. Shop: The shop sells seeds for various plants and restocks every few minutes.

The shop sells seeds for various plants and restocks every few minutes. Honey buyer: The honey buyer will purchase your honey for the price of $1 per liter.

How to get started in Build a Beehive

Bee hive and bee stats (Image via Roblox)

When you first log in to Build a Beehive, you will be navigated to the nearby seed shop. You will also have $10 of starting money, which can be used to buy seeds. Afterward, follow these steps:

Wait for the first honey bee to appear and build its hive.

Collect the honey from this hive.

Sell the honey, buy new seeds, and repeat.

Additionally, you can equip the shovel by pressing 1 and use it to remove any plants permanently.

FAQs on Build a Beehive

Can we steal honey in Build a Beehive?

Yes, it is possible to steal honey directly from other players' hives, but doing so requires Robux.

Can I temporarily remove a plant from my garden?

No, the plants have to be removed permanently.

How can I plant seeds?

To plant seeds, first you need to select the desired variety by pressing the number buttons. Then, use the mouse to find a suitable spot. Finally, press the left mouse button to plant the seed.

