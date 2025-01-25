Catapult Chaos sends you and a fellow Robloxian on a two-player puzzle-solving adventure, where both must come together to open the path forward. This title has one player move the Catapult, while the other launches themselves across lethal gaps to find the button and extend a bridge. The game is all about precision and coordination, with communication playing a major role in successfully solving puzzles.

This article explains how to play Catapult Chaos and sheds light on what to expect from its basic gameplay features.

An overview of Catapult Chaos

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

At its core, Catapult Chaos is a cooperative platformer title that has you and your partner wracking your brains for the solution to the puzzle. The solution to the puzzle entails using the titular Catapult, taking aim, and launching across the distance.

There are two roles to be played in this title: the player who moves the Catapult and the one who launches themselves. Let’s simplify the names of these roles to Operator and Launcher. The Operator’s role is to help the Launcher line up the shot to reach the desired point. Since the Launcher can only aim up and down, the Operator must handle the horizontal angle of the launch.

Hitting the target opens the way forward, allowing players to move on to the next area and reach the checkpoint. Aim to clear all three checkpoints to finish the game by mastering your role in this title.

Featured gameplay elements

Roles and puzzles

Solving a puzzle (Image via Roblox)

As a two-player co-op experience, the game is designed with the two roles in mind. The Operator cannot function without the Launcher and vice versa, making teamwork an important part of the title. Naturally, this demands communication between the two players, so that they can coordinate their next moves and shorten the time taken to solve a puzzle.

The puzzles featured in this game are not particularly difficult to solve. The only troublesome aspect is finding the right spot to line up the shots.

Checkpoints

Checkpoint selection (Image via Roblox)

The game includes three Checkpoints that mark the starting point of three distinct areas. These include the Grassy Greens, the Snowy Alps, and The End. Once you unlock them, you can teleport to the chosen checkpoint while queuing up with your friend.

The checkpoint system was implemented to act as a safety net, preventing players from having to start from the very beginning after each session. This also applies to any unfortunate falls that may plunge both players into the abyss, resetting them to the last checkpoint instead of the beginning of the game.

Shop

Catapult Skin selection (Image via Roblox)

You can spend Robux to unlock exclusive Catapult skins or play practical jokes on other players. Catapult skins include Kitty, Cupid, Electro, Timothy, and more, and they can be accessed from the hub world or the Store menu.

As for the Trolls/Sabotages, the game offers Landmines and Springtraps that launch players several feet into the air. Since the experience isn’t structured to be competitive, the only benefit from these options is humor.

FAQs

What is Catapult Chaos about?

Catapult Chaos has two players work together to solve puzzles, where one player lines up the Catapult, and the other launches themselves at the solution.

Can Catapult Chaos be accessed for free?

Yes, every core gameplay mechanic in this title can be accessed for free.

How can new Catapult skins be unlocked in Catapult Chaos?

New Catapult skins can be unlocked by purchasing them from the in-game Store using Robux.

