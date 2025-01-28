How to play Convenience Store in Korea

Convenience Store in Korea is a simulation of what it would be like to visit a convenience shop in Korea and explore its product lineup. This title lets you browse the selection of food in the store as a customer, utilizing in-game Cash to simulate the purchasing experience. Once you buy the food, prepare it at the cooking station and consume it from the inventory.

This article tells you what you need to know about Convenience Store in Korea, giving you a brief overview of what its core gameplay loop is about.

An overview of Convenience Store in Korea

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Convenience Store in Korea has you visit a virtual store based on shops seen in Korea. The goal of this Roblox experience is to simulate what it’s like to browse, prepare, and taste different Korean snacks and dishes from such vendors. By default, players take on the role of a customer, whose primary role is to browse and purchase the product lineup.

As a customer, you can walk in the aisles of the stores, approach a product, and use in-game Cash to buy the desired item. The purchased item is then added to your inventory, from where it can be consumed or accessed at the cooking station. Ready-to-eat food can be eaten right away, while other items require you to prepare them first.

You can also take on the role of the employee in charge of the Cash register, giving you the ability to complete transactions for the customers. However, this is exclusive to the premium game pass, so you must spend 450 Robux to gain this ability.

Featured gameplay elements

Cash and purchasing items

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Cash is earned passively in this game, giving you access to the core gameplay loop of the experience. Since there is no direct way to earn money, you simply have to wait for it to be added to your wallet. You can check the amount you have by pressing 1 on the keyboard to open your in-game purse.

Purchasing items in the store is straightforward: approach a shelf and interact with the desired product to add it to your cart. Once you’ve added everything you need to the cart, go to the counter to perform checkout. The required amount will be deducted from your in-game wallet, and your new purchases will be added to your inventory.

Food types

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The aisles of the convenience store are lined with dozens of different food types that you can purchase and sample. Its selection includes food like kimchi, steamed buns, dumplings, and other articles found in Korean cuisine. You can also find popular snacks that are well-adored in the country on the store shelves.

In the back of the shop, you can access the cooking stations, where items, like steamed buns, can be prepared for consumption. Interact with the station to start the cooking process and enjoy the freshly prepared food from your inventory.

Shop and game pass

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox title includes a myriad of products that can be bought using in-game Cash and Robux. You can use game money to purchase items like a signboard, shopping cart, wands, sleds, and more. These items have no practical benefit and exist as novelty items.

You can buy in-game Cash and various game passes with Robux. In-game Cash comes in bundles of up to 17,000, which can be purchased for up to 1,000 Robux. Additionally, you can get game passes that add a small twist to the game’s core loop, such as increased money or VIP membership.

FAQs

What is Convenience Store in Korea about?

The game has you explore a virtual replica of a general store in Korea, where you can buy and eat food or work as an employee.

Is Convenience Store in Korea free to play?

Yes, this title can be played for free with no core gameplay mechanics demanding premium purchases.

How to earn Cash in Convenience Store in Korea

Cash is periodically added to the player’s wallet and requires no additional effort on their part, making it a passively earned resource.

