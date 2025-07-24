Convince the Crazy Maid to Let You Free is one of many survival games on Roblox. It revolves around you trying to persuade your maid, with whom you're trapped, to hand you the house's Key so that you can escape. However, in this pursuit, you must make sure you don't upset her since doing so would result in you getting killed.
This guide explains how to play Convince the Crazy Maid to Let You Free and provides other details.
How to play Convince the Crazy Maid to Let You Free like a pro
In Convince the Crazy Maid to Let You Free, you are trapped in a house with a psychotic maid who stops at nothing to keep you from leaving her alone. The game also features a bar in the top corner, which represents her mental state. If it's between 1% and 10%, it means she is calm.
However, if it exceeds 50%, you must think of ways to pacify her, as she could go berserk at any moment. If that happens, she will draw a knife and stab your character to death.
How to pacify
The game features a chat box in the left corner that can be used to type some persuasive things, but in a flattering manner to calm the maid down. Make sure to be respectful and not to put her off — if that happens, she will stab your character even if her mood bar is at 1%.
Other ways to pacify the maid are roaming around the house and looting resources from drawers and cupboards. If you find valuable items, like gold coins and diamonds, offer them to her. This will calm her down.
How to get the Key
Getting the Key from the maid is tricky. However, if you flatter her and time your asking for it perfectly, she will hand over the Key.
Other details related to Convince the Crazy Maid to Let You Free
Here are some other details related to Convince the Crazy Maid to Let You Free:
- Active players: 5.5K
- Visits: 12.6M
- Likes: 66% (24.2K Votes)
- Content Maturity: Moderate
- Developer: Pas Development
- Server Size: 12
- Genre: Puzzle
- Subgenre: Escape Room
- Created: March 7, 2025
- Last updated: July 24, 2025
- Voice chat: NA
- Camera: NA
FAQs related to the game
Does the game contain 18+ content?
No, the game doesn't contain adult content. Players are advised to use respectful language while convincing the maid.
Is the maid created with AI?
Yes, the maid functionality is powered by Pollinations.ai.
