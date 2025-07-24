Convince the Crazy Maid to Let You Free is one of many survival games on Roblox. It revolves around you trying to persuade your maid, with whom you're trapped, to hand you the house's Key so that you can escape. However, in this pursuit, you must make sure you don't upset her since doing so would result in you getting killed.

Ad

This guide explains how to play Convince the Crazy Maid to Let You Free and provides other details.

How to play Convince the Crazy Maid to Let You Free like a pro

This game tests your rhetoric (Image via Roblox)

In Convince the Crazy Maid to Let You Free, you are trapped in a house with a psychotic maid who stops at nothing to keep you from leaving her alone. The game also features a bar in the top corner, which represents her mental state. If it's between 1% and 10%, it means she is calm.

Ad

Trending

However, if it exceeds 50%, you must think of ways to pacify her, as she could go berserk at any moment. If that happens, she will draw a knife and stab your character to death.

How to pacify

The game features a chat box in the left corner that can be used to type some persuasive things, but in a flattering manner to calm the maid down. Make sure to be respectful and not to put her off — if that happens, she will stab your character even if her mood bar is at 1%.

Ad

Other ways to pacify the maid are roaming around the house and looting resources from drawers and cupboards. If you find valuable items, like gold coins and diamonds, offer them to her. This will calm her down.

How to get the Key

Getting the Key from the maid is tricky. However, if you flatter her and time your asking for it perfectly, she will hand over the Key.

Other details related to Convince the Crazy Maid to Let You Free

Ad

Ad

Here are some other details related to Convince the Crazy Maid to Let You Free:

Active players: 5.5K

Visits: 12.6M

Likes: 66% (24.2K Votes)

Content Maturity: Moderate

Developer: Pas Development

Server Size: 12

Genre: Puzzle

Subgenre: Escape Room

Created: March 7, 2025

Last updated: July 24, 2025

Voice chat: NA

Camera: NA

FAQs related to the game

Does the game contain 18+ content?

No, the game doesn't contain adult content. Players are advised to use respectful language while convincing the maid.

Ad

Is the maid created with AI?

Yes, the maid functionality is powered by Pollinations.ai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025