How to play Dragon Training

Dragon Training is an interesting Roblox experience where your goal is to become the best trainer on the server. The game has you train your Dragon using treadmills placed in the lobby. Doing so will gradually increase its speed, making it able to move faster in races. However, the game isn't just about training and winning races — there's much more to it. Rebirthing, upgrading stats, unlocking new worlds, etc, are a few of the essential mechanics you must know about.

As such, we have come up with a detailed Dragon Training guide to help you learn how to play and perhaps eventually master this game.

Everything that you need to know about Dragon Training

Use the treadmills to increase your Dragon's speed (Image via Roblox)

As previously discussed, you need to train your Dragon to increase its speed and energy in this Roblox title. To do this, you can use the treadmill that corresponds to the amount of energy you have. For example, you will have zero energy in the beginning, so you need to use the treadmill that requires zero amount of energy to be used. Similarly, there are treadmills that require thousands and even millions of energy to be used.

It should be noted that a treadmill that requires the most amount of energy also increases your Dragon's speed faster. Once you think you are fast enough, enter the race to compete against other players. Based on your performance, you will earn Wins (trophies), the in-game currency.

By using Wins, you can do the following things in this game.

Purchase Eggs : You can use Wins to purchase Eggs that hatch new pets. Pets give your Dragon a training boost while using the treadmill.

: You can use Wins to purchase Eggs that hatch new pets. Pets give your Dragon a training boost while using the treadmill. Purchase Dragons : Wins can be used to buy new Dragons. Each Dragon has different acceleration, training gains, etc.

: Wins can be used to buy new Dragons. Each Dragon has different acceleration, training gains, etc. Upgrade stats : You can purchase upgrades for your stats, like Egg Luck, Wins, etc, by using Wins in the lobby.

: You can purchase upgrades for your stats, like Egg Luck, Wins, etc, by using Wins in the lobby. Purchase Trails : Wins can also be used to purchase Trails, a cool cosmetic that follows your Dragon as they move.

: Wins can also be used to purchase Trails, a cool cosmetic that follows your Dragon as they move. Purchase Buddies: These are like gym trainers that boost your training gains, allowing you to get more energy while using the treadmill.

What does Rebirthing do in Dragon Training?

Rebirth to increase your training gains (Image via Roblox)

Rebirthing is a mechanic that boosts your energy gains while training the Dragon. However, you lose all your stored energy in the process, forcing you to start from scratch. But this time, you will gain energy faster as a result of Rebirthing. A general thing to remember is that there are multiple Rebirth levels in this experience. The more levels you have, the faster you gain energy.

FAQs

Are there any codes in Dragon Training?

Yes, there are codes that can be redeemed for freebies in this title.

Are there any microtransactions in Dragon Training?

Yes, there are microtransactions in this experience, but they are completely optional.

