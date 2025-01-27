How to play Draw or Oof

Draw or Oof lets you participate in a drawing contest to find out the best artist. The game follows a round-based structure where you can paint and vote on which painting is the best. If a painting receives the fewest points, the corresponding painter will be eliminated. The more rounds you clear, the better prizes you will receive.

This guide goes through the core gameplay loop of Draw or Oof, giving you insights into what the title is all about.

An overview of Draw or Oof

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Draw or Oof is about drawing an object based on the given prompt and trying to be voted as the best painter among the participants. This experience makes use of your inner artist and visual library, where creating a good rendition of the provided prompt earns you votes from fellow Robloxians.

Each round of a match involves multiple phases: choosing the prompt, drawing, and voting. At the end of every round, one player is eliminated until the winner is decided. The longer you survive, the better the Cash reward at the end will be.

By default, the game requires you to use the Mouse to draw. This can be done by hovering your cursor over the canvas, pressing the Left Mouse Button, and dragging the Mouse. You can select between different stroke sizes, colors, the paint bucket tool, and the color picker tool while drawing. Once you’re finished, use the Submit button to submit the drawing and enter the voting phase.

You only have a limited amount of time before the round ends, so try to finalize the details quickly and submit your drawing.

Match progression

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, a typical match includes multiple rounds of the three phases: picking a prompt, drawing, and voting. Once voting finishes, the best and worst drawings are revealed, with the painter of the latter being eliminated from the round.

Up to 12 players can participate in a match and at the beginning of each round, one of the players can pick the drawing prompt. The person who chooses the prompt changes each round, rotating between all players throughout the match. When choosing the theme of the round, you can select from dozens of different items and themes to draw.

After the end of the prompt-choosing phase, players enter the drawing phase. The game gives all players two minutes to create their masterpiece, during which they can freely alter their drawing as much as they wish. They can also submit their drawings at any time to end the round early.

Once all drawings are submitted or the time runs out, it’s time to vote on the worst drawing of the batch, followed by the best one. Cast your vote by hovering your cursor over the drawing and selecting Vote. Following this, the player being eliminated is revealed and a brief cutscene follows their elimination.

This pattern for the round continues until all but one player is eliminated, crowning the last remaining painter the winner of the match.

Shop

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

You can buy customization elements from the in-game Shop using Cash earned through drawing matches. Elements like Canvas and Platforms can be bought with Cash, giving you special touches that make your drawing space more unique.

Furthermore, there are various premium elements ready to be purchased with Robux. These include one-time trolls and permanent game passes; the former is for entertainment purposes only, while the latter acts as QoL features.

You can earn Cash by winning rounds in matches and completing Quests. Quests are fairly simple tasks that can be completed through normal gameplay, so you don’t have to worry about pursuing them separately.

FAQs

What is Draw or Oof about?

This experience is about drawing based on the theme of the round to try and win the grand prize.

Can Draw or Oof be played for free?

Yes, the game is completely free-to-play, with optional premium elements that require Robux.

How to draw in Draw or Oof

You can draw using the Mouse by pressing the Left Mouse Button and moving the cursor along the canvas.

