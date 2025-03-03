How to play Drill Digging Simulator

Drill Digging Simulator has you dig into the earth to collect cash and reach the bottom of the map. This experience is about going through the different layers of the dig site and using the cash it offers for new drills, pets, and more. As you progress, you will encounter more resilient surfaces that take longer to break through, prompting you to get a better drill.

Here’s what the fundamentals of Drill Digging Simulator look like.

An overview of Drill Digging Simulator

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Drill Digging Simulator lets you dig a site where you can use the titular tool to excavate as far as you can. Each time you displace a layer of material, the title rewards you with cash.

The dig site is divided into several layers of different materials, starting with sand that becomes progressively more difficult to bore through. This is where the game’s upgrade system comes in, prompting you to return to the surface and visit the Drill Shop. The deeper you go, the better the cash rewards and the quicker the access to new drill upgrades.

Aim to reach the very bottom of the level to earn Wins and return to the surface to do it all over again. Nab the best drills from the shop, equip the pets with the highest multipliers, and become the greatest digger in the world.

Featured gameplay elements

Drills

Selection of Drills (Image via Roblox)

Drills are the primary tool that you will use while on the dig site. It can be activated by equipping it with the corresponding number key (1-0) and holding the Left Mouse Button. You must continue to hold the button down to dig through the different layers. With enough cash, you can acquire different types of drills to streamline your digging experience.

Pets

The end of a World (Image via Roblox)

You can spend cash to hatch eggs and acquire various kinds of Pets that apply a multiplier to your earning rate. Each world has a different set of eggs that hatch Pets best suited for the specific area. The higher the cash-earning multiplier, the quicker you earn money and the better your odds of stacking up Wins quickly.

It’s also possible to unlock Golden Pets by fusing them at the Golden Machine. The more Pets of the same type you add to the machine, the better the odds of receiving a successful fusion. Once fused, the Golden Pet will offer a higher multiplier than its unfused counterpart. Note that if the fusion fails, the participant Pets will be lost.

Worlds

World selection (Image via Roblox)

The game currently features four Worlds that can be accessed by collecting the specified number of Wins. The Main World is unlocked by default, while you can unlock Dinosaur, Frozen, and Jungle after acquiring 10, 100, and 250 Wins. Outside of the Main World, you can get more Wins for reaching the end, making it important to prioritize unlocking the later worlds.

Shop

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The premium shop includes exclusive Pets, boosters, game passes, and more. Being a premium shop, its products can only be purchased using Robux. These items can be purchased to speed up your progress through the game, allowing you to unlock new Drills and Worlds at a faster rate.

FAQs

What is Drill Digging Simulator about?

This experience is about boring through a dig site using different drills to reach the bottom and collect wins.

Can Drill Digging Simulator be played for free?

Yes, the game’s core mechanics are accessible for free, making it a free-to-play title.

How to unlock new Worlds in Drill Digging Simulator

New Worlds can be unlocked by gathering the specified number of wins by reaching the very bottom of the digsite.

