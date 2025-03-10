How to play event soundtracks in Adopt Me

Throughout the years, Adopt Me has introduced multiple events to keep the experience fresh and exciting. While the changes and tweaks to gameplay were expected during these events, their melodious soundtracks were definitely a bonus.

Remember how good the Summerfest Daytime (2024) event's soundtrack was? Every event in this title has a dedicated soundtrack or background music that you can listen to while in your house.

Still, you do need a Jukebox — a machine that you can install in your house to play some music. In case you don't have a Jukebox to play event soundtracks in Adopt Me, this guide has got you covered.

How to get a Jukebox in Adopt Me

To get a Jukebox in this Roblox title, you will have to enter the "Editing" mode while standing in your house. You can find the button to enter this mode at the top of the screen. Once you are in the Editing mode, click on the "Stuff" button to access a list of furniture and other decorative items for your house.

Purchase a Jukebox from the Stuff menu (Image via Roblox)

Inside the Stuff UI, you can find the Jukebox using the search bar. Currently, there are three types of Jukeboxes, and their prices are as follows.

Jukebox (regular): Purchase it for $39

(regular): Purchase it for $39 Gingerbread Jukebox : Purchase it for $75

: Purchase it for $75 Pirate Jukebox: Purchase it for $90

It should be noted that all of these Jukeboxes can access the same music tracks. Buying an expensive one won't unlock a new playlist for you. It is just that their appearances are different, so you can purchase the one you desire.

Playing event soundtracks in Adopt Me

Switch to the "Special" tab in the Jukebox to play event soundtracks (Image via Roblox)

To play an event soundtrack, all you have to do is click on the Jukebox in your house. In the Jukebox UI, switch to the "Special" tab, where you can find all the previous event soundtracks. You can click on any of the given options to play it. For your reference, we have mentioned all the event soundtracks currently available in this game:

Moon (2025)

Glitch (2025)

Halloween Daytime (2024)

Halloween Nighttime (2024)

Ocean (2024)

Summerfest Daytime (2024)

Fossil Isle Layer 3 (2024)

Lunar New Year (2024)

Springfest Daytime (2023)

Springfest Nighttime (2023)

Desert Daytime (2022)

Desert Nighttime (2022)

Fall Daytime (2022)

Fall Nighttime (2022)

Rain Daytime (2022)

Rain Nighttime (2022)

Snowy Daytime (2022)

Snowy Nighttime (2022)

Halloween Daytime (2021)

Halloween Nighttime (2021)

Winter Daytime (2020)

Winter Nighttime (2020)

Apart from the soundtracks mentioned above, you can also play music by famous artists. You can do so by switching to the "Search" tab in the Jukebox UI. In this tab, you will find a search bar where you can enter a Song ID and play it. We have compiled an entire list of Song IDs in our dedicated guide, so make sure to check it out.

FAQs

How much does a Jukebox cost in Adopt Me?

You can purchase a regular Jukebox for $39 in this experience.

How do I play the event soundtrack in Adopt Me?

You can play the event soundtrack by visiting the "Special" section using the Jukebox.

How many event soundtracks are there in Adopt Me?

There are a total of 22 event soundtracks in this game.

