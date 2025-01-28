How to play Eye Test

Eye Test is a puzzle game in which you must solve the questions presented by the eye doctor to proceed to the next room. The premise of this title is to prove to the physician that your eyes are in perfect condition. This entails entering the right answer in the text box, clicking the correct spot, and even using parkour where necessary.

Read through this guide to learn what Eye Test is all about and how you can complete the puzzles easily.

An overview of Eye Test

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

In Eye Test, you will face a series of rooms with one question for each level. Answering the riddle correctly gives you access to the next door, while incorrect answers kill you and send you back to the previous room. The further you progress, the better your title will be, and consequently, the more convinced your in-game eye doctor will be of your vision's ability.

The game takes cues from IQ Test in its puzzle and progression structure. Each room follows a puzzle template set by one of the earlier rooms and your task is to identify how the answer changes. If you manage to figure this out, solving the riddles becomes quite easy.

Currently, the experience has 86 unique puzzles that can be solved to upgrade your rank and get you one step closer to the end. If you happen to get stuck on a stage, you can use Skips to move on to the next puzzle level.

As for the controls, the title shares keybinds with the default Roblox control scheme, so you don’t have to worry about memorizing a new set. This control scheme is as follows:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E / Left Mouse Button

Many puzzles require you to type in the answer, before which you must click on the text box to enable typing mode.

Puzzle archetypes

A puzzle room (Image via Roblox)

The levels in this title follow certain archetypes, which include observation puzzles, logic puzzles, and platformer sections. Even among these, there are variations on each archetype that make the puzzles uniquely challenging.

For observation puzzles, read the hint offered by the text box above the NPC to figure out what to do. These are typically simple hints that point you in the right direction, be it to write down a particular number or match shapes. Observation puzzles are the archetype you will see the most in this game.

Eye Test will also have you come face-to-face with logic puzzles, where you must solve a riddle based on the NPC’s hints. Of the levels featured in this title, there are just a scant few that can truly bamboozle you. The key is to approach the solution slowly and carefully to avoid answering incorrectly in a hurry.

Lastly, the platformer sections are fairly straightforward as well, only requiring you to keep an eye on the critical path and jump to the safe points. Try not to fall into the abyss, as it will lead to instant death.

FAQs

What is Eye Test about?

Eye Test puts your observation and riddle-solving skills to the test, pitting you against various puzzle levels in quick succession.

Is there a time limit for levels in Eye Test?

No, there is no time limit for solving levels in the game. You can take as much time as you need.

Can Eye Test be played for free?

Yes, the experience is free-to-play with optional premium purchases available for stage skips, Trolls, and more.

