How to play Hitman Card Game

Hitman Card Game is a roulette-style card game, where the objective is to avoid drawing the Hitman card and surviving until the end of the match. This title is a turn-based game where you and the other players must try to sabotage each other to survive to win and earn Chips. The game is only partly skill-based, as both good plays and good RNG are important factors in deciding the winner.

Here’s a beginner’s guide to Hitman Card Game to help you get started with this unique twist on roulette.

An overview of Hitman Card Game

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The main objective of the Hitman Card Game is to avoid drawing the Hitman card, which results in instant death. You and the other players in the room are given a set of cards that include multiple card archetypes, with a deck sitting on the table. All the Hitman cards are in the deck, and with each turn, every player must draw a card from the pile. Optionally, they can discard one from their hand.

If a player receives the Hitman card, they are killed and removed from the game. This can be prevented if players have a single-use protection card that can be used to add the death-bringing card back to the deck. Plays like these ramp up the tension in a match until every player but one dies. At the end of the match or upon death, players are rewarded based on the cards they play, the number of times they avoid death, and other metrics.

Avoiding death is both a matter of using your cards judiciously and predicting what the opponents have in their hands. Play your defensive and trap cards to force turns on others and increase their chances of getting the Hitman, but do so carefully. Therefore, getting rid of all of your cards at once is a poor way to play, as it lets others know that you are defenseless.

Remain cognizant of what the different cards do while playing the game to maximize your odds at winning. Try to sabotage others while defending yourself, as the more turns you take, the higher the odds are of losing the match.

Featured gameplay elements

Rooms

Room settings (Image via Roblox)

You can either join rooms or create them for your friends or bots to join. Joining a room starts the match the moment all the players hit the Ready button, pitting you against other humans in this card game.

In contrast, you can use a toggle to switch between friends, random players, and bots to determine whether the bout will be single-player or multiplayer. Bots are entirely CPU-controlled and can act as adequate substitutes if you are in a hurry and don’t want to wait for other players.

Other room settings include the maximum number of players, a friends-only toggle, and the baseline betting price.

Card archetypes

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

There are four main card archetypes: protection cards, target cards, quick cards, and miscellaneous. The purpose of protection cards is to serve as a safety net in case you pull the Hitman card from the deck. This prevents premature death and gives you another few turns to safeguard your position in the match. Furthermore, they let you add the Hitman card back into the deck at the chosen location.

Target cards are designed to sabotage other players, such as the card that makes them take two turns. This can be a game-changer if used late in the game; the more the deck shrinks, the higher the odds of getting the Hitman card.

Quick cards can be used at any time, provided certain conditions are met. Take the Cancel card, for instance, which nullifies the effects of a sabotaging card when played. This can completely disrupt an opponent’s plans of controlling the flow of the match, making them critical to the progression of the game.

Other cards offer miscellaneous effects that alter the flow of the game to a degree, but not exceedingly significantly, such as the Reverse card.

Customization

Match results screen (Image via Roblox)

At the end of a match, you receive Chips and Gems based on your performance. Chips are mainly used to bet at the start of a match, being added to the prize pool given to the winner at the end. Gems can be used at the in-game shop to purchase various customization bundles.

You can purchase unique Card Sleeves, Card Effects, Charms, and Seats, allowing you to alter the vibe of the game. The experience also includes limited-time bundles that can be purchased with Gems, making them accessible for free. Note that these alterations don’t have any effects on the matches themselves and are strictly cosmetic.

FAQs

What is Hitman Card Game about?

Hitman Card Game is a card game where you must try to avoid drawing the Hitman card while trying to maximize others’ chances of doing so.

Is Hitman Card Game free to play?

Yes, the core gameplay mechanics of Hitman Card Game are accessible for free, allowing you to enjoy matches without making any Robux purchases.

Is it possible to avoid drawing a card from the deck in Hitman Card Game?

Yes, with certain card types, it is possible to skip one of your turns and avoid drawing from the deck entirely.

