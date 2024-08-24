How to play Impossible Squid Game Glass Bridge 2

Impossible Squid Game Glass Bridge 2 is a platformer experience where your main objective is to cross the glassy bridge. The main obstacle course has you pick paths that either help you cross safely or shatter under your feet. The latter will have you crashing into the abyss. With several other courses to sink your teeth into, the game has plenty of variety to offer.

Here’s a guide to the basics of this experience, along with a brief overview of its gameplay mechanics.

An overview of Impossible Squid Game Glass Bridge 2

The Glass Bridge (Image via Roblox)

Impossible Squid Game Glass Bridge 2 is all about crossing a glass bridge. The bridge is divided into numerous glass platforms, with one half being solid and the other fragile. Stepping onto a fragile panel will send you plummeting into the void below, forcing you to start over. There is no clear way to identify which tile is the safe one, making this game all about trial and error.

Trending

Memorization plays a major role in succeeding and getting to the other side. As you make your way through the bridge, the order of tiles to remember becomes longer and longer. This can be difficult, considering the length of the course, but it can be worked around. You can either trial-and-error your way through the course, taking note of which panels are safe, or simply follow in other players’ footsteps.

Of course, other players will be wise to your antics and may even stop in their tracks to let you take charge instead. This reluctance makes this experience particularly suited as a party game, as it becomes all about watching others fail and avoiding the path they take.

Reach the other side to claim riches for yourself, winning the game and allowing you to do it all over again.

Also read: How to play Roblox Void Fishing

Featured gameplay elements

Obbies

Obbies area (Image via Roblox)

The Glass Bridge is the main gameplay mode, with six other obstacle courses serving as optional modes. These obby courses come in two types: traditional platformer courses and gimmick stages. Traditional platformer courses are of three difficulties and emphasize level design above all else.

Gimmick stages include a twist on regular obbies, where you must pick a path, navigate a maze, or climb a set of disappearing stairs. Each of these gives you in-game cash upon completion, providing you with a reliable way to earn money outside of the main game mode.

Crates

The Crates screen (Image via Roblox)

Crates allow you to invest money to try and earn more money. You can invest $1,000 on a crate and have a tiny chance of multiplying it. If you’re feeling lucky, you can use $5,000 on a Lucky Crate to get a small chance of receiving exponentially high returns. There is a 0.5% chance of receiving a Gamepass-exclusive Rainbow Carpet item as well.

Gamepasses

Gamepass selection (Image via Roblox)

Impossible Squid Game includes a myriad of gamepasses that either help you clear the game faster or make it more difficult for others. It offers self-boosting items like Coils, vehicles, and more, along with weapons and sabotaging effects to deter others from completing the game.

These items can be used in every game mode, making them universally applicable.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Impossible Squid Game Glass Bridge 2 about?

Impossible Squid Game Glass Bridge 2 is about finding the right path across a glass bridge and opening the chest on the other end.

How many obbies does Impossible Squid Game Glass Bridge 2 feature?

Impossible Squid Game Glass Bridge 2 features six obbies alongside the main bridge.

How much does it cost to open a Lucky Crate in Impossible Squid Game Glass Bridge 2?

It costs $5,000 to open a Lucky Crate in Impossible Squid Game Glass Bridge 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024