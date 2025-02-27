How to play Interesting Weird Game guide

Interesting Weird Game has you navigate a bridge made of glass where picking the wrong path leads to death. Choosing the correct path marks the tile green, while stepping on the wrong one causes it to shatter and send you flying. The further you go along, the more Cash you earn, giving you access to a few exclusive items in the overworld.

Here's a look at the gameplay features of Interesting Weird Game and how you can clear it.

An overview of Interesting Weird Game

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Interesting Weird Game is about guessing and memorizing the correct path. The bridge you're required to cross is divided into two paths of numerous glass tiles. You will encounter a pair of glass tiles at once, where one paves the way forward while the other results in death.

This is where the guessing aspect comes into play. Since there is no way to tell which option is right, getting to the end is a matter of trial and error. If you die when you choose the correct tile, turning it green for a few seconds, you can make your way back by following the green path.

That said, it’s important to remember the correct path, as this color doesn't stay long. The tiles return to their original state, making it more difficult to progress. Reaching checkpoints rewards you with Cash and brings you closer to the end, where treasure awaits.

The game features default Roblox keybindings that eliminate the need to memorize a special control scheme. Because of this, the experience is quite easy to play for everyone with even a passing familiarity with the platform’s keybindings.

Here are the keybindings for the game:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Equip Tool: Number keys

Number keys Use Tool: Left Mouse Button

Featured gameplay elements

Obstacle courses

Obstacle courses (Image via Roblox)

The game offers multiple obstacle courses that act as a secondary game mode for this experience. You can go through the traditional platformer puzzles that demand precision or play through gimmick stages that modify the gameplay loop to a degree. The featured gimmicks include disappearing stairs, maze navigation, and more, each of which has you deal with a different RNG.

Tools and Boosts

The Glass Bridge (Image via Roblox)

You can use Tools, Boosts, and other game passes using Robux, which makes the game significantly easier. Alternatively, you can use certain options to sabotage others as a practical joke. These items include instant teleports, trolls, Coils, weapons, and more.

FAQs

What is Interesting Weird Game about?

Interesting Weird Game is about picking the right path to cross a bridge made of glass panels and reach the end for riches.

Is Interesting Weird Game free to play?

Yes, this experience can be played for free at no extra cost.

How do I earn Cash in Interesting Weird Game?

You can earn Cash by reaching checkpoints and reaching the end of the bridge or participating in the game’s various modes.

