How to play Last To Fall Asleep - Win

Last To Fall Asleep - Win is a Roblox party game where players must attempt to remain awake for as long as possible. This experience is all about conserving your energy and preventing it from falling to zero while sabotaging others to secure the win. As the title suggests, the player who remains awake for the longest wins the match, earning Coins in the process.

Curious about how the game works? Read through this guide to learn the basics of Last To Fall Asleep - Win and how you can improve your odds of winning.

An overview of Last To Fall Asleep - Win

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The objective of Last To Fall Asleep - Win is simple: manage your energy reserves while causing others' to deplete faster. This is to ensure their strength falters before yours and they fall asleep because of the resulting exhaustion.

Managing your energy is a matter of minimizing your movements for the duration of the round. Laying down on the bed is a good way to ensure your power depletion rate is minimal, but you won’t always be left alone. Other players will try to sabotage you to try to win, and each time you are knocked over or otherwise moved, your power reserves reduce faster.

Use everything at your disposal to ensure you are the last to fall asleep to secure the win and earn the most Coins.

Featured gameplay elements

Round progression

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Rounds start automatically and last up to 20 minutes, during which all players will engage in a competition to remain awake for the longest. Coins are awarded for remaining awake for a certain duration; the longer you stay awake, the more currency you earn. These duration milestones are on the 5th, 10th, and 20th minutes.

During this time, all players can engage in various activities to try to secure the win. The most useful tool in your arsenal by default is Push, which knocks over the targeted player and reduces their energy. With products from the Shop, you can either replenish your energy reserves or find new ways to hamper others.

Shop

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The Shop mainly stocks products purchasable using Coins, the game's primary currency. You can purchase the following items to improve your endurance in a match:

Soft Pillow: 200 Coins

200 Coins Headphones: 400 Coins

400 Coins Coffee: 600 Coins

600 Coins Water Balloon: 200 Coins

200 Coins Alarm Clock: 400 Coins

400 Coins Sleeping Spray: 600 Coins

600 Coins Energy Drink: 79 Robux

79 Robux Nuke: 199 Robux

FAQs

What is Last To Fall Asleep - Win about?

The game is about trying to remain awake for the entire round by keeping your energy high while trying to reduce others’ energy reserves.

Is Last To Fall Asleep - Win free to play?

Yes, the core mechanics of Last To Fall Asleep - Win are accessible for free, with only optional items like Energy Drinks being exclusively premium.

What is the best way to conserve energy in Last To Fall Asleep - Win?

The best way to reduce energy depletion is to avoid moving around at all.

