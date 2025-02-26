How to play Medved

Medved is a survival horror experience that involves finding and discovering the stories of its titular creatures. The game has you explore its world and collect lore pages found in every nook and cranny while avoiding the Medveds. You can team up with other players to hunt down every page and earn in-game Cash or go solo for a thrilling experience.

Let’s go over what Medved is about and what its core gameplay loop looks like.

An overview of Medved

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Medved is primarily a horror experience where you must survive the onslaught of mutated bears, a.k.a. Medveds while exploring the world for lore pages. This title lets you start in a secret facility where you can check the cameras for the beasts’ presence before venturing out and exploring.

The game world is populated by the aforementioned bears, and you must do everything in your power to avoid running into them. Your stamina supply is limited, which restricts your sprint duration noticeably. So, should a mutated beast chase after you, you only have a limited time to escape.

Along with pages, you will find money crates in the open world that grant you Cash. Additionally, you can earn Cash passively, which can be used at the in-game Shop to purchase essential items that help you escape the mutated bears easily.

Uncover the secrets harbored by Medveds and find out what awaits you at the end of the journey in this Roblox experience.

Featured gameplay elements

Controls

The Facility (Image via Roblox)

The primary control scheme of the game is fairly standard and easy to remember. Its keybindings are listed below:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Sprint: Left Shift

Left Shift Use Flashlight: F

F Equip Tool: Number keys 1-5

Number keys 1-5 Use Tool: Left Mouse Button

Lore pages

Collecting a lore page (Image via Roblox)

Lore pages serve as the game's main objective and the primary source of its story. In total, 32 collectible pages slowly reveal the lore of the game. These are hidden away in every corner of the world and act as progression markers. As you navigate the bear-filled map, you will encounter many twists and turns as the origins and secrets of the beasts are revealed.

Shop

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The shop includes items that can be purchased using Robux and in-game Cash, except for Bearshroom, which is a premium-exclusive item. Regardless of how you obtain them, these items provide access to some of the most useful tools in the game.

Once you get the items, they will be added to the hotbar at the bottom of the screen for easy access.

FAQs

What is Medved about?

Medved is about uncovering the secrets behind the titular creatures while avoiding them.

Can Medved be played for free?

Yes, you can play through the game for free without spending any Robux.

How many lore pages does Medved feature?

The game includes a total of 32 lore pages that can be collected to uncover its story.

