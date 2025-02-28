How to play Memory Murder

Memory Murder is a Roblox experience centered around pattern memorization. Players are required to remember the provided pattern within the time limit to progress to the next round. The game tests Robloxians’ memorization skills over the course of several rounds. If they answer incorrectly, they will be eliminated and sent to the sidelines, from where they can continue watching the remaining contestants play.

Here’s how you can get started with Memory Murder and how a typical match progresses.

An overview of Memory Murder

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Memory Murder tests you and a group of fellow Robloxians with a series of memorization puzzles. The game gives you a few seconds to memorize the pattern on the screen, after which you must answer correctly. If a player gives an incorrect answer, the game plays a short cutscene of their avatar exploding, after which they are sent off-stage to spectate.

The title has each player take turns, which means that every participant receives a different pattern to memorize and answer. As the match progresses, the patterns become increasingly complex, making them progressively more challenging to memorize. Over the course of a few rounds, players will begin making mistakes and getting eliminated for them.

The last remaining player is deemed the winner of the match and receives Wins for their display of a sharp memory.

Round progression

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox experience is segregated into multiple rounds that ramp up in difficulty quite rapidly. Its difficulty is tied to the memorization grid being presented to the players, which starts as a simple 2x2 square grid. The number of divisions of the square grid continues to increase with each round, becoming a 3x3 matrix, then a 4x4 one, and so on.

Each round is given a label that indicates its difficulty. Round 1 is Easy, which becomes Medium in the second round, Hard in the third round, et al. As the rounds continue, the amount of time allocated for each player to memorize the pattern continues to diminish. By the end, the participants will have just a few moments to commit a complex pattern to memory.

The game ends once there is one or no player left remaining on the stage.

FAQs

What is Memory Murder about?

This is a game about memorizing patterns on a square grid over the course of a few rounds until there is one or no player left standing.

Is Memory Murder free to play?

Yes, you can play the game with your friends or other Robloxians without spending any Robux.

How long does a Memory Murder match last?

A typical match in this game can last up to five rounds, depending on the participants’ skill.

