How to play Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong

Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong is a base-building experience on Roblox. In this guide, you will start with nothing but an empty plot of land. From there, you must build your tycoon brick by brick to earn money and become the best Squid Game owner on the server.

If you are new to this genre, getting accustomed to the game's basics might be overwhelming. To help with that, here's a beginner's guide for Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong.

A guide to Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong

As soon as you spawn in this Roblox title, you will find yourself on an under-construction plot. On the floor, you will find a bunch of colorful buttons that represent a particular facility. For example, there's a button for the conveyor on which you can stand to build the conveyor. While the first few buttons in this game are free, you must pay cash to press them thereafter.

Trending

Use the pile of metal to create a gun (Image via Roblox)

The main objective in this game is to pick up the pieces of metal, use it on the conveyor, and convert it into a gun. The gun then needs to be handed over to a customer who wants to shoot the Squid Game guard. Once the customer is done shooting, you will get paid with cash. As you let the customer have their play, you will accumulate a decent amount of cash.

Also check: Squid Game X codes

Stand on the buttons to build or upgrade your tycoon (Image via Roblox)

With cash, you can buy plenty of new upgrades for your Squid Game tycoon and make it function smoother. Apart from cash, there is a Squid Game coin that you will earn by playing the game. It is a secondary currency that can be used to buy additional floors, where you can set up more conveyors and targets. Moreover, it is used to purchase Squid Game-themed decoratives.

If you are running short of funds, you can use the codes to claim some cash for free. Make sure to check out our guide on Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong codes to make this job easier.

Lastly, some paid buttons can be bought using Robux, the premium currency of Roblox. They can be used to purchase game passes like Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, and so much more. You can hire the said influencers to work and contribute toward your tycoon.

FAQs

How to earn cash in Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong?

In this game, you earn cash from the customers to whom you give guns to shoot the target.

Are there codes available for Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong?

Yes, some codes can be used to redeem free rewards.

Are there any microtransactions in Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong?

Yes, there are microtransactions in this game, but they are completely optional.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024