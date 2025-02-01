  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • How to play Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong

How to play Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong

By Aniket
Modified Feb 01, 2025 11:36 GMT
Feature image of Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong
Learn how to play Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong (Image via Roblox)

Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong is a base-building experience on Roblox. In this guide, you will start with nothing but an empty plot of land. From there, you must build your tycoon brick by brick to earn money and become the best Squid Game owner on the server.

If you are new to this genre, getting accustomed to the game's basics might be overwhelming. To help with that, here's a beginner's guide for Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong.

A guide to Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong

As soon as you spawn in this Roblox title, you will find yourself on an under-construction plot. On the floor, you will find a bunch of colorful buttons that represent a particular facility. For example, there's a button for the conveyor on which you can stand to build the conveyor. While the first few buttons in this game are free, you must pay cash to press them thereafter.

also-read-trending Trending
Use the pile of metal to create a gun (Image via Roblox)
Use the pile of metal to create a gun (Image via Roblox)

The main objective in this game is to pick up the pieces of metal, use it on the conveyor, and convert it into a gun. The gun then needs to be handed over to a customer who wants to shoot the Squid Game guard. Once the customer is done shooting, you will get paid with cash. As you let the customer have their play, you will accumulate a decent amount of cash.

Also check: Squid Game X codes

Stand on the buttons to build or upgrade your tycoon (Image via Roblox)
Stand on the buttons to build or upgrade your tycoon (Image via Roblox)

With cash, you can buy plenty of new upgrades for your Squid Game tycoon and make it function smoother. Apart from cash, there is a Squid Game coin that you will earn by playing the game. It is a secondary currency that can be used to buy additional floors, where you can set up more conveyors and targets. Moreover, it is used to purchase Squid Game-themed decoratives.

If you are running short of funds, you can use the codes to claim some cash for free. Make sure to check out our guide on Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong codes to make this job easier.

Lastly, some paid buttons can be bought using Robux, the premium currency of Roblox. They can be used to purchase game passes like Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, and so much more. You can hire the said influencers to work and contribute toward your tycoon.

FAQs

How to earn cash in Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong?

In this game, you earn cash from the customers to whom you give guns to shoot the target.

Are there codes available for Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong?

Yes, some codes can be used to redeem free rewards.

Are there any microtransactions in Own Squid Game and Prove Mom Wrong?

Yes, there are microtransactions in this game, but they are completely optional.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी