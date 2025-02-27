How to play Plank Pals

Plank Pals pairs you with another Robloxian to face a series of obstacle courses where teamwork is essential. This experience focuses on puzzle-solving through cooperation, where the two participants must navigate puzzles with a plank in tow. The participating players can use the plank to cross gaps that would otherwise be impossible to cross, making it central to the game’s progression.

Here’s how to get started with Plank Pals and how its gameplay features work.

An overview of Plank Pals

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Plank Pals is a twist on the cooperative platformer genre, where you and your Robloxian pair solve puzzles using a plank. The wooden block is involved in the solution of every puzzle in the game, and your objective is to figure out how.

Both players can take turns lifting the plank for the other to cross. They can lift the plank from one end to serve as a bridge for the other player. Alternatively, they may hold it over their head to act as a stepping block for their partner to reach a higher platform. Additionally, the plank can be thrust in situations that demand such an action.

The objective of the game is to continue hitting checkpoints along the way until the end. Listed below are the keybindings that you can use to solve the puzzles:

Move: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Hold Plank Out: Q

Q Hold Plank Above: F

F Thrust Plank: T

Featured gameplay elements

Planks and Puzzles

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

This title cannot be played solo; it requires you to pair up with another Robloxian, be it a friend or someone in the same lobby. This is because one player must hold the plank for the other to move forward, something that would be impossible to do by yourself.

Naturally, this means that the game hinges on the two players cooperating and communicating as they cross the different puzzles of the experience. While the platformer sections are fairly straightforward once you figure out the pattern they follow, getting the idea across to the other player is quite significant.

Checkpoints

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

While crossing the game world, you will find checkpoints along the way. These act as safety nets that stop you from having to start over after an unfortunate death or while rejoining a different session. Upon rejoining the experience, interact with the teleporter in the lobby to warp to the desired checkpoint.

You can view the unlocked checkpoints from the lobby once you pair up with another player.

Shop

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Reaching checkpoints and completing puzzles earns you Coins, which can be used to purchase Plank Skins and Spins. You may also purchase premium items like game passes and Coin bundles to make the game simpler. Game passes and Coin bundles are exclusively premium, requiring you to spend Robux for the desired benefits.

FAQs

What is Plank Pals about?

Plank Pals is a two-player cooperative puzzle platformer where the two participants must use a plank to make their way across the world.

Is Plank Pals free to play?

Yes, you can play this game for free at no additional Robux charge.

Is it possible to play Plank Pals solo?

No, you can’t access the platformer section of the game without pairing up with another Robloxian.

