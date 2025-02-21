How to play Rampant Reborn PvP

Rampant Reborn PvP is a multiplayer fighting game where you can duke it out with other players to find out the best fighter. This title focuses on competitive battles, allowing players to engage in a ranked environment and compare their skills on the battlefield. Robloxians can choose from up to ten different classes, three of which can be selected in a fight. The winner of a bout receives Victory Crates and other in-game rewards.

Let’s take a look at the basics of Rampant Reborn to help you understand how its combat flow works.

An overview of Rampant Reborn PvP

Official cover art for the game

Rampant Reborn PvP is an experience where you must balance offensive and defensive skills to win reliably in Ranked matches. Being good at one or the other will not be enough to secure the win against skilled opponents, as the game’s mechanics encourage peerless play.

You can choose from ten different Classes that can be unlocked as you play through the game and earn Gems. Each Class has a different playstyle that defines its approach in battle; Classes like Kaiju rely on belligerent offense, while those like Assassin are more utility-focused.

Bouts are structured in a three-round format, with the player who secures the most wins emerging victorious. It’s always beneficial to spend some time practicing the different skills and regular attacks that the different Classes offer to learn how they differ.

Here are the keybindings to remember in this experience:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Basic Attack: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Sprint: E

E Dash: Left Shift

Left Shift Block: F

F Brace: R

R Use Skill: Number keys 1-4

Number keys 1-4 Interact: E (in the lobby)

These controls are fully customizable, allowing you to alter them as you see fit through the Settings menu on the top right.

Featured gameplay elements

Classes

Class selection (Image via Roblox)

The game currently features ten distinct Classes, each with its own unique moveset and skill list. The basic attacks and skills of each playable archetype interact distinctly with the enemy, which is what separates them from one another.

Here are the playable fighter types featured in Rampant Reborn PvP:

Knight

Atomic Samurai

Kaiju

Vampire

Assassin

The Marauder

Berserker

Viking

Dark Mage

Fighter

Combat mechanics

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Combat relies equally on offensive and defensive mechanics. Its offensive maneuvers are standard fare; you use the Left Mouse Button to start a regular attack chain and perform skills to chain a combo. Based on the hitstun of each move performed, you can string together lengthy combination attacks that chew through the opponent’s HP. However, skills consume Mana, meaning they can't be used indefinitely without stopping.

The defensive mechanics featured in this title are unique in that the game places special emphasis on them. In addition to the regular block, you can perform what is known as Blockstacking, a mechanic that is a combination of dashes or basic attacks and blocks. It allows you to set up a counterattack while blocking, using the opportunity presented by the opponent’s recovery frames after they finish using a skill.

You can also Brace to escape enemy combos and end them prematurely before they deal devastating damage. This mechanic causes your avatar to shoot backward at the cost of the special Brace meter, indicated by the bar on the right.

Furthermore, once knocked back, you can perform a recovery roll to avoid being locked into combos. Check the knockback arrow on display while you are being knocked back to know the direction in which you should roll and escape the combo.

Matches

About Ranked 1v1 (Image via Roblox)

You can participate in a one-on-one battle against a random opponent in the Ranked 1v1 mode for a standard match. These bouts reward you with a Victory Crate at the end based on your performance.

Other gameplay modes include 2v2s and Custom Games. 2v2s function similarly to the standard 1v1 battles but with another pair of players thrown into the mix. This simple change makes the battles more chaotic by orders of magnitude and can lead to unpredictable outcomes.

Lastly, the Custom Games mode allows you to set your own rules in a match, giving you the freedom to define your own experience. Use this mode while playing with friends to practice or create a distinct fighting environment that suits your style.

FAQs

What is Rampant Reborn PvP about?

Rampant Reborn PvP has you fight in high-octane battles against other Robloxians, where the first to win three rounds is the victor of the match.

Is Rampant Reborn PvP free to play?

Yes, the experience can be played for free, only requiring Robux for optional products in the shop.

How to perform Brace in Rampant Reborn PvP

You can perform a Brace by pressing R while receiving a combo at the cost of your Brace meter.

